Gaelic Games: Antrim head to Abbotstown for Westmeath clash

Antrim came up short in their Walsh Cup opener in Dublin last weekend despite an encouraging display INPHO

ANTRIM’S bid to bank their first points in the Walsh Cup rolls into Abbotstown - GAA Centre of Excellence on Saturday (2pm throw-in) as they face Westmeath.

Both teams came up short in their opening fixture in the Leinster pre-season competition last week with the Saffrons falling to Dublin and Westmeath losing out to Galway in Ballinasloe, so both will eye this meeting as a chance to claim a win and perhaps lay down a marker for the season ahead.

The counties are in opposite groups in the League, but are set to meet in the final round of the Leinster Championship later in the summer.

This game may not have the same level of importance as May 28 has the potential to be, yet it is still a good opportunity for both sets of players to get a feel for what is ahead and continue their preparations for the National League that begins in early February.

Antrim put up a positive display against the Dubs at Parnell Park last weekend and with some new faces and players returning from injury including Conall Bohill and Damon McMullan all showing well, it was a decent afternoon in the capital.

“Conal had a fine game; Michael Bradley on the other wing had a fine game and we could go through them,” said manager Darren Gleeson after.

“Rory McCloskey, making his inter-county debut, took the number three jersey and we’re delighted with that.

“Rian McMullan bangs in 1-1, Paul Boyle got some great work done, Caolan (McKernan) got some great work done.

“It takes a while to settle into this as it’s not as though they are hitting all those high-intensity matches at underage - this is their first experience of it, so I’m delighted with it.

“The work that went into the U20s last year is coming to fruition this year. The work Alan Rainey is doing with the minors is going to come through and the work Paudie (Shivers) is doing this year with the U20s - we need that coming through all the time, so games like this are invaluable.”

The Conor McGurk Cup Semi Finals are confirmed for Monday evening ⚾️🏆@QueensGAA take on @UlsterUniGAA in a university derby at The Dub, while @AontroimGAA play @officialdonegal at Owenbeg



All the competition info here

👉 https://t.co/oFpOZ7Du65#ConorMcGurkCup pic.twitter.com/nKUcp3K0mY — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 12, 2023

Antrim are also involved in the Conor McGurk Cup and they will face Donegal in that semi-final at Owenbeg on Monday at 7.30pm, with the other semi-final in the competition between hosts, Queen’s and Ulster University set for The Dub at 7pm on Monday.

Ordinarily, such a hectic schedule would almost be a headache, but with players to look at and minutes on the field needed, Gleeson is delighted to have games set in order to build towards the League opener against Kilkenny.

“We’ve loads of things to work on,” he stressed after last week’s loss in Dublin.

“The middle part of the game: 10 minutes before half-time and bar the two minutes at the start of the second half with a silly mistake, ball lost and goal, I thought we played well for 20 minutes after that and got back level.

“The game then got a big fractured with new lads coming in trying to settle into position, but I was happy with that (middle) part of the game. It was a good workout for us.

“We’ve Westmeath next week, which should be another good one and Galway on the 22nd. Those are the games we need to be anyway ready for what’s coming in February.”