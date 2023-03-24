Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues begin this weekend

St Brigid’s host Ardoyne in a repeat of last year’s Junior B final in Division Four on Sunday

IT’S the start of a new season in Antrim club hurling this Sunday as a full programme of fixtures across four divisions are set to throw-in.

Down SHC champions Portaferry won the 2022 title and the open the defence of the title with a home game against O’Donovan Rossa.

Antrim champions Dunloy are also heading to the Ards as they face Ballycran, while Naomh Éanna are also set to head into the peninsula with Ballygalget their destination.

Elsewhere in Division One, there are a pair of North Antrim derbies with Cushendall hosting Ballycastle and Carey welcoming Loughgiel. St John’s will have the bye in the 11-team division.

In Division Two, there is another Down v Antrim affair but St Gall’s will not have as far to travel as they cross the river to meet Bredagh.

Another of the South Belfast clubs, Carryduff, will welcome Clooney Gaels for their opener, while Sarsfield’s are on the coast road as they travel to Glenarm.

Cushendun welcome Tír na nÓg and Glenariffe have home advantage over Creggan in the remaining fixture in the division.

Division Three will see Gort na Móna aim to get off to a good start as they welcome Ballymena’s All Saints, while Lámh Dhearg will make the trip to Armoy.

Glenravel host Derry’s Na Magha and Cloughmills have visitors from Armagh as Cuchullains make the journey up the M2.

In Division Four, the new amalgamation known as Belfast Saints (St Agnes’ and St Teresa’s) will welcome Henry Joy’s to Woodlands, while Davitt’s will host Loch Mór Dál gCais.

Antrim GAA are delighted to announce @ONeills1918 as our NEW Adult League sponsors for the 2023 season!



O’Neills are a thriving Irish sporting goods manufacturer with several retail outlets in County Antrim.



Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/pMWBJSW0a9 pic.twitter.com/7Og2GgxKLd — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 23, 2023

Finally, there is a repeat of the 2022 Junior B final at Musgrave Park as St Brigid’s will host Ardoyne.

Also this weekend, there are a number of make-up fixtures in Division Three football as St Malachy’s host St Agnes’ on Friday, while Éire Óg host O’Donnell’s and Pearse’s welcome Wolfe Tone’s on Sunday.



Sunday’s fixtures

(2pm unless stated)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycran v Dunloy (12pm)

Portaferry v O’Donovan Rossa (3.45pm)

Carey v Loughgiel

Ballygalget v Naomh Éanna

Cushendall v Ballycastle



Antrim Hurling Division Two

Glenariffe v Creggan

Cushendun v Tír na nÓg

Bredagh v St Gall’s

Glenarm v Sarsfield’s

Carryduff v Clooney Gaels



Antrim Hurling Division Three

Glenravel v Na Magha

Cloughmills v Cuchulainn, Armagh

Armoy v Lámh Dhearg

Gort na Móna v Ballymena



Antrim Hurling Division Four

Belfast Saints v Henry Joy’s

St Brigid’s v Ardoyne

Davitt’s v Loch Mór Dál gCais



Antrim Football Division Three

St Malachy’s v St Agnes’ (Friday, 8.15pm)

Éire Óg v O’Donnell’s (Sunday, 12pm)

Na Piarsaigh v Wolfe Tones (Sunday, 2pm)

