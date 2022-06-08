Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues gather pace

THE Antrim hurling leagues are fully into their stride now with the tables beginning to take shape and this evening there is action in all four divisions as well as a couple of Division Three football games.

The planned Rossa v Dunloy game is off as a mark of respect to the late Briege O’Brien, mother of Rossa senior player Aodhán.

Instead, the Cuchullains will play a catch-up game against Ballygalget, while the other two Down clubs meet in a derby with Ballycran hosting Portaferry.

There is a basement battle at Hightown as Naomh Éanna host pointless Cushendun with the Emmett's able to overtake the hosts on head-to-head with a win.

The other game in the top flight takes place at Corrigan Park where St John's will hope to bounce back from their weekend defeat as Ballycastle arrive in town.

Carey remain the team to catch in Division Two and they have home advantage to Carryduff this evening.

The other South Belfast side, Bredagh, sit just two points off the leaders - albeit having played a game more - and they will aim to keep their hopes of a push for promotion alive when Tír na nÓg arrive in Cherryvale.

There is plenty of action in the city in the second division with bottom of the pile Gort na Móna hoping to get off the mark against second-place Clooney Gaels, Sarsfield's welcome Dungannon, St Paul's host Glenariffe and St Gall's are at home to Creggan.

In Division Three, Lámh Dhearg and Na Magha face off at Hannahstown with the Derry club buoyed by their weekend win.

Cloughmills remain on top and they are at home to Armagh's Cuchullain HC, while Glenarm welcome Rasharkin to the Antrim coast.

Davitt's sit joint-bottom and they are on the road this evening as they make the trip to Armoy.

There are just two games in Division Four this evening with Larne the destination for St Paul's reserves, while Musgrave Park is the venue as St Brigid's host North Belfast's Henry Joy's.

In Division Three football, the top section sees a meeting between O'Donnell's and Pearse's at McRory Park, while the post-split bottom section has a meeting between Laochra Loch Lao and Wolfe Tones at Sportlann.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v Ballygalget

Ballycran v Portaferry

Naomh Éanna v Cushendun

St John's v Ballycastle

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Carey v Carryduff

Gort na Móna v Clooney Gaels

Sarsfield's v Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh

Bredagh v Tír na nÓg

St Paul's v Glenariffe

St Gall's v Creggan

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Armoy v Davitt's

Glenarm v Rasharkin

Cloughmills v Cuchulainn, Armagh

Lámh Dhearg v Na Magha

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Latharna Óg v St Paul's II

St Brigid's v Henry Joy's

Homefit Antrim Football League Division 3A

O'Donnell's v Pearse's (7.30pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division 3B

Laochra Loch Lao v Wolfe Tones (7.30pm)