Gaelic Games: Antrim ladies begin defence of Ulster crown

Down got the better of Antrim in the league back in February

THE slate is wiped clean for Antrim's ladies who begin the defence of their Ulster Intermediate crown on Sunday at Glenavy against Down (2pm throw-in).

Relegation from Division Three in the league was certainly not the plan for the early part of the year, but it was the reality, albeit with mitigating circumstances, as Emma Kelly's squad was decimated with a huge chunk of last year's squad unavailable.

They picked up just one win in the league, a victory over Sligo, but for the most part were competitive in games including a 3-12 to 1-11 home loss to Down in February.

But the disappointment of the league has been parked as attention turns to Ulster and then the All-Ireland series to come and some of the absentees are filtering back including Emma Ferran who was studying in Galway, while Saoirse Tennyson is expected to be back from injury.

The Saffrons were working with a number of newcomers in the league who had to learn their trade quickly, but the Antrim boss admits they just had to get on with it.

"The majority of the team is 18 or 19," said Kelly.

"We had two minors playing, so we are very young and maybe a bit naive as to what can happen in a game. It's learning experience so you just have to go with it.

"Teams might write us off for Championship now because of what happened, but we might get a step back with Emma and Saoirse back in. Hopefully Duana (Coleman) is back from injury too, so we will see.

"If there is anyone puts their hand up and we think they can add to the team then we'll get them onboard."

Last year, Antrim caused a stir by claiming the Ulster title in their first season up at Intermediate before going into the All-Ireland Championship and turning more heads by advancing all the way into the semi-final.

The rapid rise was incredible, but a host of the players that helped them get there are not available for one reason or another. With that the case, Kelly is simply encouraging her players to give it a go and see where the summer takes them.

"It's just a bit of luck on the day, plus trying to get the belief and confidence," said the St Paul's clubwoman.

"At the minute we have nothing to lose, so we can just go out and enjoy our football as what's the worst can happen? You get relegated again, but you just rebuild from it.

"We may just say to let the shackles off. I do believe the skill and talent is there. It's just getting the know-how and the League will stand by us as we will learn from the mistakes."