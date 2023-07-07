Gaelic Games: Antrim ladies keen to continue fairytale run as Farney come to town

LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate quarter-final

Antrim v Monaghan (Davitt Park, Sunday, 2pm)



EXPECTATIONS have been exceeded outwith the Antrim ladies panel this year as they have romped through the group stages of the Intermediate Championship in their first year back, but within the squad there remains ambition to go further again as they get set to face Monaghan in Sunday’s quarter-final at Davitt Park.

Emma Kelly’s side won promotion from Division Four in the League, which represented a major step forward, but despite making the step-up in Championship, they have proven they are right at home at this level.

The Ulster title was won, beating Monaghan along the way, while into the All-Ireland series, they have accounted for Westmeath and Longford to earn home advantage for this last eight clash.

Just where the journey will end is anybody’s guess, but the Antrim team is riding the crest of a wave and that winning momentum can be very hard to stop.

It is certainly bonus territory as they have done all they had set out to at the beginning of the year, but why stop now with a real possibility of a place in the last four on offer?

“That was probably a shock to everyone’s system that we did that,” said Kelly of their impressive run.

“Monaghan have a new management in place since that game. There will be a few changes to their system and formation, so we are coming up against an unknown.

“We can try to get our match-ups and all that, but the Ulster game has been and gone and to me, this is a new team we’re coming up against with a different style and belief.

“Their confidence is high having beaten Roscommon and pushing Wexford close, so we’ll not be complacent. We’re coming up against a strong team with a point to prove after that loss against us, so we will be taking nothing for granted as it will be a massive battle.”

The good news for Antrim this week is that there are no new injuries and they will have Theresa Mellon as a viable option for the Farney clash.

That win in Ulster will instils confidence they can get the measure of their provincial rivals, but only should they deliver the type of performance they are capable as anything less at this stage of the season will not be good enough.

Reaching this part of the season and ensuring they will not yo-yo between levels is a huge plus and Kelly is hopeful her team will enjoy a huge support to roar them on once again.

“It’s something we aspired to get to without people giving us that hope,” said the St Paul’s clubwoman.

“It’s great to have got this far and home advantage is vital. Hopefully we can get the supporters out to get behind the girls to be that 16th man or woman to push us along the line. A crowds getting behind you is beneficial when things are going one way or the other to get that final push, so hopefully we get that support out as it will be a benefit to us.”

That home advantage could be crucial as the familiar surroundings ought to be of added benefit to a team that continues to defy the odds.

Undoubtedly, ladies football in Antrim is on a remarkable rise in such a short space of time, but the ambition is to continue to push on.

The bigger the challenge, the better this group of Saffrons seem to be and they will hope that the confidence gained from what they have done so far can lift them further on Sunday.

Monaghan will be no easy task as they are a seasoned outfit that played at the Senior grade last year, so there will be nothing won easily on Sunday.

But with enough flair in attack, an insatiable appetite for work and a team spirit where each player has the support of the other, Antrim can rightly feel quietly confident that should they perform, they won’t be far away and continue their magnificent run.

“We are at the unknown level now,” Kelly admitted.

“Nobody expected us to compete at all (in the Intermediate Championship), but we did. We’ve played challenge games against the Intermediate teams and the girls would alway step up against the bigger teams. Sometimes against the weaker teams you don’t perform as well, so I’m hoping this is another where we raise the bar and go hard at it.

“It’s the unknown, but nobody expected us to get here and we’ve nothing to lose. Everything here is a bonus but at the same time, our girls have the confidence and belief we do deserve to be at Intermediate, we can compete and we are good enough.

“We’ve nothing to lose, everything now is bonus territory. We’ve said we wanted to go out and prove a point. I think we’ve done that so now it’s about stepping to the next level.

“In 60 minutes, you could be in an All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final and that is scary saying it. At times you ask yourself ‘is that right?’ because we’ve been going ‘Junior, Junior, Junior’ for so long. Again, we have the talent, skill, ability, belief and confidence, so why not?”

