Gaelic Games: Antrim Masters set for semi-final against Breffni Blues

A FOOTBALL semi-final meeting with Cavan will conjure up happy memories for the Antrim football fraternity and this Saturday at Clogher (2pm) players like Colin Brady, Tony Scullion and Kieran Close will seek a repeat of their 2009 Ulster semi-final win against the Breffni Blues when they face them in the Gaelic Masters Challenge Cup semi-final.

Masters football is effectively over 40s, featuring players who may be past the level needed to play senior (although not all) but have no intention of hanging up the boots.

It is a concept that was initially promoted but he GAA before that ended in 2009, but carried on regardless with the Gaelic Masters Association an autonomous organisation, yet in 2018, the GAA would again give the green light for use of its facilities when in that interim period, teams were sometimes forced to use council facilities.

But the Masters game is thriving with a range of competitions at various grades and is being embraced by past players and indeed, managers.

Brian White, who was at the helm with Antrim at the turn of the millennium, is once again overseeing group of Saffrons with Damien Casey and Timmy Connolly assistants.

He credits men such as Lawrence Higgins and Stephen Mulvenna for helping bring the Antrim Masters team forward over the years when it was easier not to and is delighted that his players will get the opportunity to continue their career at this level.

“You don’t stop playing Gaelic football because you’re old - you get old because you stop playing,” said White - a nod to the mantra of the Masters Association.

“The wellbeing approach by the GAA has given an outlet for guys who may have wrapped it up to come back in and have a great time.

“It’s a very tight-knit group, have had a good influx of players and we’d expect the same next year augment the quality we have. You need that as we played Tyrone a couple of years ago and there were five All-Ireland medallists on the field before we got into it.

“These lads are all inter-county players at Masters level, wear the same jersey with the same crest as anyone else. They put in the same effort as anyone else so reaching this semi-final is a great reward.”

As-well-as the players mentioned above, names such as Sean Kelly, Ryan Graham, Seamus McKenna, Tony Convery and Kevin Brady have turned out for Antrim this year, highlighting the quality within the squad as players like Kelly and Cargin’s Kieran Close remain involved with their club’s senior team.

Indeed, White is more than happy with his squad going into this weekend with it virtually at full strength and he is aware it needs to be if they are to reach the final.

Some players on both sides will have been on the field in Clones back in 2009, so revenge will certainly be on Cavan minds, yet a meeting between the teams earlier this year suggests this will be a close-run thing.

“We have really rallied this year and the lads stopped up, so here we are in the semi-final,” White reports.

“We’re looking forward to this and we should have most of the panel back.

“We played Cavan in the league, seven or eight weeks ago, and drew with them when we were well understrength. It was still a great performance despite the limited panel.

“Cavan is always a tough team for us, but the lads stepped up to the plate.”