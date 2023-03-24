Gaelic Games: Antrim minors face Galway in Leinster Championship opener

HAVING claimed the Ulster title against Down a fortnight ago, Antrim’s minor hurlers will face a significant step-up this Saturday when they face Galway in Darver (2pm) in their opening Leinster Championship game.

The Tribesmen will be making their bow at minor level in Leinster having been given the green light earlier this year and as perennial contenders for the title, their arrival will make it a little tougher for the remaining contenders in the province.

Antrim have earned their place in Group Two which contains Kilkenny - another county with an impressive record at the grade - and Laois.

Alan Rainey’s side has been handed as tough as an assignment there is, but it is also an exciting challenge for the young Saffrons to put themselves against the best and the manner in which they swept through their home province will have helped build momentum and instil confidence.

Antrim posted big scores throughout Ulster but will not have it all their own way this week as Galway will pose a much more difficult obstacle.

Still, they have plenty of quality in Roan McGarry, Enda McGurk, Charlie McAuley and Ronan Fitzgerald to ask questions of the westerners.

The onus will be on Antrim to approach with confidence but they ought to have plenty of that given their run through Ulster that will have let the team gel in order to get ready for a shot at some of hurling’s blue bloods.

“We know what Leinster’s going to bring,” Rainey said after the Ulster final.

“Galway and Kilkenny are tipped for the All-Ireland and that’s where we want to be. We think we should be in there (Leinster) every year rather than go through this every year.

“Maybe a few warm-up games have been good for us but we’ll take everything on board and look forward to Galway in two weeks’ time.”