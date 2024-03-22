Gaelic Games: Antrim's hurlers boosted as Dunloy contingent return and injuries clear ahead of Championship

Keelan Molloy is one of four Dunloy players back who sat out the League, while a host of those who missed out on the League look set to be back in time for the trip to Kilkenny on April 21 INPHO

ANTRIM have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign as a host of players unavailable during the League are back.

The Saffrons will head to Portugal for a training camp after Easter with their lengthy injury list clearing up, while four of the Dunloy players who sat out the first part of the season are back onboard as preparations for their trip to Kilkenny on April 21 gather pace.

Keelan Molloy Ryan Elliott, Seaan Elliott and Nigel Elliott have returned to the panel and they are joined by clubmates Daire McMullan and Aodhán McGarry who are some of the new faces making the step into the senior squad.

Also included are Sean McKay (Cushendun), Cormac McKeown (Glenravel), Niall McGarel (Glenarm) and Ruairi McCormick (Loughgiel).

On the injury front, there is further good news as Conal Cunning and Rian McMullan, who missed last week's game against Tipperary, returned to training this week, while St Gall's defender Dubhaltach Wilson (ankle) and Joseph McLaughlin (U20s and school-tied) have returned to training.

A cursory glance at Antrim's League results will have left some concluding they team had regressed after the huge strides made in recent seasons under Darren Gleeson's tenure, but he had to work around a lengthy injury list that is now clearing up at the right time as they set their sights on Leinster.

Antrim Squad Update on behalf of Senior Hurling Manager Darren Gleeson: pic.twitter.com/IZvpHsUXPi — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 22, 2024

With the League restructure for 2025, there wasn't the same jeopardy as years previous as they will play in a strong Division 1B regardless.

Although they suffered five defeats in the first half of the season, they were without a host of regulars who are now looking set to return.

Gleeson has confirmed the lie of the land in terms of the injuries with Conal Bohill, James McNaughton and Michael Bradley back in full training.

Ciaran Clarke, Gerard Walsh, Daniel McKernan, Seamus McAuley, Caolan McKernan and Stephen Rooney are all recovering from recent procedures and are in line for returns for Championship hurling, while Paul Boyle undergoes a procedure today (Friday) with a quick return expected.

The team travel in early April for a warm weather training camp to Portugal with support from Antrim County Board and the upcoming golf day organised by the team that is set to take place on Friday, April 5 at the DoubleTree Belfast Templepatrick at the Kingfisher Country Estate.

