Gaelic Games: Antrim seek to tear up the script by slaying the Cats

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Antrim v Kilkenny (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 1pm)

LAST week’s defeat in Wexford may have felt like an opportunity missed for Antrim’s hurlers, but the nature of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship round-robin means they have no time to reflect with Kilkenny ready to roll into Belfast on Sunday.

Along with Galway, the Cats have been virtually everyone’s tip for a top-two finish that will secure a rematch between the pair and following their draw in Nowlan Park at the weekend, they are both probably happy with their lot after two rounds.

Derek Lyng’s side easily accounted for Westmeath in their opener before that draw with the Tribesmen, yet they will probably be a little disappointed they haven’t got maximum points as they looked well-placed in stoppage time, only for Galway to rattle off three late points to earn a share of the spoils.

Over the course of their opening two games, Kilkenny have yet to find the net and there may be a sense they will land in Corrigan Park with the intention of correcting that stat, but for Antrim, they will know they will need goals and a few of them if they are to upset the odds.

What they certainly can’t do is make a lacklustre start as they did in Wexford Park last Saturday as it led to a nine-point deficit at the break.

There were positives in how they stuck to the task and made a decent fist of the second half, but couldn’t rattle the net despite carving out several good chances that couldn’t have really asked questions of the hosts.

It will take the intensity levels of the Dublin game if Antrim are to give themselves a chance and also a ruthless display in front of the posts.

But the injuries have continued to pile up with Eoghan Campbell hobbling off at the weekend and his progress is to be assessed, although Conall Bohill should be back having missed out against Wexford due to illness.

“Michael Bradley was carrying a knock; Conal Bohill unfortunately was sick pre-game so wasn’t fit to play,” Antrim manager Darren Gleeson reported after last Saturday’s game.

“Nigel (Elliott) has a broken foot and a broken toe on the other foot, so he’s rightly in trouble with that and there are other injuries there. You just have to dig in and that’s why we have a panel.

“Hopefully Daniel McKernan and Conor McCann aren’t too far away from coming back, which will add to it.

“There are guys there who didn’t get to come on who have been showing well for us: Conor Boyd is back from injury, young Caolan McKernan is hurling well for his first year in with us and they are the boys who will have to stand up again and go next week.”

This being Antrim’s third game in as many weeks is certainly a test of endurance and even those with a passing interest in hurling are fully aware of the physical nature of games against Kilkenny.

The Cats were victorious against Antrim when they met at Corrigan Park in the League in early February, but will be an even tougher proposition this weekend as they are fully loaded with their Ballyhale contingent back in harness.

Those names include the likes of Eoin Cody who starred against Galway, TJ Reid who returned to county colours for the Championship and Adrian Mullan who was also on target last week.

It is a formidable task for Antrim this weekend, yet it is also the type of game that must be embraced as the challenges against top-level opposition is what they have been working towards over the past number of years.

It ought to be a packed out Corrigan Park given this is the glamour home game of the year, but Antrim will want to put in a performance befitting of the occasion to silence the doubters.

“It’s the big tie for Belfast and we just have to come right for it,” Gleeson insists.

“It will take a bit of piecing it back together but we’ll regroup and get the boys looked at and see where we’re at. Kilkenny had a big physical battle themselves and it’s a quick turnaround for them. We had the extra day so we just have to make the most of it and get the bodies right.”