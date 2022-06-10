Gaelic Games: Ardoyne introduce hurling to Belfast’s new arrivals

Ardoyne’s hurlers and newcomers to the sport at The Cricky on Sunday Jim Corr

ARDOYNE Kickham’s and Ardoyne Youth Enterprises hosted a group of people from all over the world on Sunday at The Cricky to see their first ever game of hurling.

However, the game didn’t go ahead as St Brigid’s who Ardoyne were due to play couldn’t field, but the group got to witness training and basic lessons with the sliotar and hurl.

Of the group who joined, some are very new to Belfast, and others have been here for a number of years, but the majority of them were totally new to Gaelic sports. The event was planned between Kickham’s and Ardoyne Youth Enterprises as part of their ‘Welcoming Newcomers’ programme and is supported by the North Belfast Good Relations Programme.

“The first time we held an event like this it was very successful, we had several young lads join us from that, including Marwan, Achmed and Mohamed. Achmed is originally from Iraq but he loves hurling and he goes out and plays with the senior team now,” said Ardoyne manager Conor Barnes.

“It started off with the North Belfast Friendship Club, and we went and introduced ourselves and welcomed them to come down and see the games. We’re not just about playing games, it’s about community and our motto is that we’re the heart of the community, and when new people come into our community we have to be welcoming and help them out.”

Hamza Ustundag with his mum Zuhal

Conor also explained how the initiative helps new children meet others of a similar age, and build their communication skills, as well as developing friendships and a love of Gaelic sport.

“It really helps kids integrate into the community a lot quicker, and gets them out playing a few games and having fun,” he continued.

“It’s something we want to keep doing. It helps with language skills as well, as the kids are speaking and interacting with each other, so they get better at communicating too.

“We’re really busy every Sunday morning, it’s unreal here on a Sunday morning, we would have hundreds of kids here. What kids want to do most is hang out with other ones their same age, so they come down here and make loads of friends, and have a great time.”

Cormac Barnes with Marwan Bakour and his dad, Feras

Catherine Couvert, Communications Officer at Ardoyne Youth Enterprise explained how as part of their ‘Welcoming Newcomers’ programme, they will regularly organise for newly arrived people to come and meet different groups in the community.

“It’s all about helping new people so they know they’re welcome and can come down and take part in events, and join groups and sports and it helps people to introduce themselves and helps them integrate into the community,” said Catherine.

“We believe good relations is more than just between Catholics and Protestants, there are a lot of new people here now, and it’s about how we make them feel welcome and give them a chance to integrate into the community.”