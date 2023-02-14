Gaelic Games: Bradley frustrated by another Antrim near miss

SPIRITED displays mean nothing without points on the board and Antrim's hurlers are sick of coming out on the wrong side in close-run games with the latest seeing their charge to the line on Sunday falling short against Dublin.

For three-quarters of the game at Parnell Park, the Saffrons were decidedly second best, but the introduction of Joe Maskey and Paul Boyle into the attack with Conall Bohill switching to midfield appeared to help them find a better edge going forward and 10 points down with 65 on the clock was whittled down to three at full-time.

It was another afternoon of what-might-have-beens: Neil McManus denied by the crossbar just a minute after Dublin goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons had thwarted him with a stunning stop; a host of poor wides and shots dropped short when even a quarter of those converted would have seen them over the line.

In the end, they gave themselves too much to do with Dublin reeling as time was not their friend.

Given how strongly they finished, fitness can't be called into question, but perhaps just taking too long to get up to the pace of the game and producing the intensity required against the top teams from the off is the missing ingredient.

"It’s disheartening, we’re going to have to learn not to hurl in spells," said midfielder Michael Bradley afterwards.

"We were massively out of the game there for a large part, in that third quarter we were down to 10 points and then came back into it.

"We’ll have to look at it through the week and hopefully get to the bottom of it. You’d look over it if we were getting hammered every weekend but when there’s only a few points in it, you scrutinise it more.

"But then there are small things – we’re competing. It’s just the small things when you break it down."

In years gone by, a 10-point deficit with little time to play would have seen Antrim accept their lot. That certainly wasn't the case at the weekend as they went to the last and got to within a score.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect is that Antrim have been competitive in Division One games over the past number of years, but the slightest slip is ruthlessly punished at this level and with Dublin given far too much room in the middle third for long spells on Sunday, this proved to be their downfall as the points flowed for the hosts.

There is a sense that Antrim are within touching distance of getting results, so it's a case of doubling down and working on cutting out the errors as they look ahead to a trip to face Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday week according to the St John's man.

"It’s 90 per cent frustration – we’re not happy just to be competing, so there is frustration that we maybe left it behind us," Bradley said of the Dublin game.

"But Dublin is a good team too, we just have to work on the basics or the fundamentals. We spilt a lot of ball out there, looking back. We need more consistency around the middle third and in the big parts of the game because in that third quarter, they got a run on us.

"You score the (first) goal and then they come up and hit you for the next two plays, it’s disheartening.

"It showed a fair bit of spirit when you’re down like that, to get back into it and keep chipping away. The goals were major and when you look back at the majors we missed, it’s massively disheartening.

"But it’s early still, we’ll keep pushing on and hopefully try to rectify them through the week."