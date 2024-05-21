Gaelic Games: Busy week on the Antrim football front

THE three-way split remains at the top of Division One football in Antrim heading into Wednesday's fixtures.

With another round of games to come at the weekend, there is a sense the year is starting to hit full stride with the draws for the championship also now made.

That Division One battle is currently led by Cargin on scoring difference and the Erin's Own men have a championship dress rehearsal against St John's in Toome. The Johnnies have now started to climb the table after a slow start and they will be fully tested against the county champions.

Portglenone and St Brigid's are also on the 14-point mark with Casement's enjoying home comforts against bottom-of-the-table Glenravel, while the Bodies are one of many city teams on the road on Wednesday as they head to Moneyglass.

St Gall's have begun to lose some ground on the leaders and they are in Crumlin to face Aldergrove, while Lámh Dhearg - who they drew with last week - are at home to Ahoghill.

Naomh Éanna have a trip to Ballymena and Rossa are in Randalstown to take on Tír na nÓg, while Creggan, who are just outside the leading pack, welcome Aghagallon.

Despite tasting defeat for the first time last week, St Teresa's remain on top of Division Two and they don't have far to travel on Wednesday as they make the short trip down the Falls to Davitt Park.

St Paul's impressed in that win over their neighbours last week and are at home to Dunloy, while there is another West Belfast derby with Gort na Móna hosting Sarsfield's.

Ardoyne are still without a point son the board and they will look to arrest that with a trip to Rasharkin, while Lisburn is the venue for St Patrick's against Glenavy.

St Comgall's are now in sole possession of top spot in Division Three and that will surely be tested as they are at The Cricky to face a Pearse's team that has shown good form and can go level with the leaders with victory.

O'Donnell's lost their undefeated record last week to the North Belfast club so will be keen to get back to winning ways against Éire Óg on their home patch.

The bottom two meet with Wolfe Tones, still without anything to show for their efforts, welcoming St Agnes' to Jordanstown, while Laochra Loch Lao have a resurgent St Malachy's for company.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 7.15pm)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Moneyglass v St Brigid's

Lámh Dhearg v Ahoghill

Portglenone v Glenravel

Creggan v Aghagallon

Tír na nÓg v O'Donovan Rossa

Cargin v St John's

All Saints, Ballymena v Naomh Éanna

Aldergrove v St Gall's

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Paul's v Dunloy

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Glenavy

Gort na Móna v Sarsfield's

Rasharkin v Ardoyne

Davitt's v St Teresa's

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao v St Malachy's

Na Piarsaigh v St Comgall's

Wolfe Tones v St Agnes'

O'Donnell's v Éire Óg



Weekend fixtures (Sunday 6pm unless stated)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Ahoghil v Aldergrove (Sunday 1pm)

St Gall's v Moneyglass (Sunday 2pm)

St John's v Creggan

O'Donovan Rossa v Lámh Dhearg

Glenravel v Tír na nÓg

St Brigid's v All Saints, Ballymena

Aghagallon v Portglenone

Naomh Éanna v Cargin

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Paul's v Davitt's

St Teresa's v Rasharkin

Ardoyne v St Patrick's, Lisburn

Dunloy v Sarsfield's

Glenavy v Gort na Móna (Monday 7pm)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Comgall's v Wolfe Tones

Éire Óg v Na Piarsaigh

St Malachy's v O'Donnell's

St Agnes' v Laochra Loch Lao