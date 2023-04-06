Gaelic Games: Byrne enjoying the buzz of the big occasion

Michael Byrne has established himself as Antrim’s number one over the past couple of seasons and is comfortable with the new role of getting upfield to support the attack

Ulster SFC Preliminary Round; Armagh v Antrim

(Athletic Grounds, Saturday, 5pm, Live on BBC2)



THE restructuring of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship format may have resulted in many concluding that the provincial championships are at best devalued, but one man who doesn’t agree with those sentiments is Antrim goalkeeper, Michael Byrne.

The O’Donovan Rossa man made his Championship debut against Cavan last spring and whole the game at Corrigan Park was one that Antrim fans would rather forget, Byrne still has fond memories of the occasion.

There is something a little bit special about the big day and the buzz of the Championship occasion - the greater scrutiny that comes with it and the pressure that brings.

Just under a year on and Byrne has now fully established himself as Antrim’s number one and going into Saturday’s game in Armagh will be a first taste of the big day for some in saffron who have just come into the panel under new manager Andy McEntee, but Byrne belies his own experiences of 2022 will be of huge benefit this time around.

“This season has been the most consistent for playing, so there is a bit of comfort you will get picked and can then try to express yourself a bit more,” he said.

“Last year against Cavan was a big day for me, especially at home, but we’re going into the lion’s den on Saturday so it doesn’t get easier.

“But I have the experience of the big day, which makes it a bit easier to deal with as you know you’ve the parade and all the nervous energy. Now you know to keep calm, get to the anthem and everything settles down.

“We’re looking at Armagh and a team that was close to an All-Ireland semi-final last year. We have quite a few inexperienced lads like myself who only played in the Ulster Championship for the first time last year and others who are under 25 and some who will make their debut, but you’ve got to be confident you can go and do a job. The only way you get that experience is by playing.

“Even though we were beaten by Cavan and didn’t play well, it’s still a day I’ll never forget. There has been talk about the role of the provincials now, but Ulster Championship day is very special.”

The #Ulster2023 Senior Championship gets underway this Saturday! @Armagh_GAA 🟧⬜️ v @AontroimGAA🟨⬜️

5pm, Box-It Athletic Grounds



Get your tickets in advance online & in selected stores. No cash sales at the venue.



Stand tickets now available

👉 https://t.co/A5dFLZNeA9 pic.twitter.com/TqmnARejbw — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) April 4, 2023

It’s not just the Championship format that has changed in recent times, but the role of a goalkeeper has again moved on.

Once upon a time, it was about saving shots and commanding the area, but then restarts and free-taking became hugely important and now, the latest trend is for the goalkeeper to get out the field and join in with the play.

His opposite number on Saturday, Ethan Rafferty - a forward by trade - took this role to new heights and Byrne’s game is now also about getting outfield to be an extra option.

“Playing out is something I never did as a kid,” he recalled.

“It’s funny as Ethan started outfield and has drifted in, whereas I’m the opposite of starting in nets and drifting outfield.

“I’m confident with it now as I’ve been doing it with the club for two or three years, but at county level, it’s different because if you get hit then you get dispossessed, so you have to be careful and know when to go and keep a cool head about it.

“If the opportunity is there and there’s a gap, Andy is keen for me to do it and play the situation.

“You have to be mindful that you could make a mistake and even if it may not be me getting dispossessed, I’m out the field and it’s a long way back. We work on it that if I am out the field, somebody works back but the pros for doing it are definitely better than the cons as you have an extra man and creates the overload on one side.”

Antrim will certainly need a flawless display this week if they are to get the Championship off to a dramatic start with a big shock.

But then confidence is not in short supply as they know they can travel with little pressure on their shoulders and look to deliver a full performance for the 70-plus minutes.

Armagh won a meeting between the sides in the Dr McKenna Cup pulling up, but the Antrim goalkeeper feels they are a different team to early January and have a big performance in them.

“They are a very strong side and beat us in the McKenna Cup handy, but we have grown a lot since then,” said Byrne of Saturday’s opposition.

“That was our first game under Andy so we had no gauge of how we were playing. But you look at our performances against Down, Fermanagh and Cavan - teams that were all in the mix to go up - we are definitely in that group but just need to be a bit more consistent.”

