Gaelic Games: Championship hurling groups reach key stage

THE group phase of the Antrim Hurling Championships ought to become a little clearer by Sunday evening as it's round two across the grades this weekend.

Aside from Intermediate, that contains two groups of five and still has a little way to go before the top two of each are settled, the Senior and Junior grades should begin to take shape with games in these competitions set for neutral venues over the weekend due to the three-team groups.

In the Senior Grade, Group One will see a repeat of the 2021 Antrim SHC final when Dunloy take on Rossa at Hightown on Saturday.

The Cuchullains are bidding for that elusive five-in-a-row and their campaign couldn't have got off to a better start with a huge win over Clooney to sound warning to those rivals who may feel well placed for a challenge.

Rossa were also winners in the opening round, taking the points at St John's, but will know the task will be much greater again.

The teams met last year in Dunloy with the hosts repeating their final triumph of the year before and there won't be many outside of the Shaw's Road expecting a different outcome.

Later on Saturday evening at Loughgiel, the Johnnies will seek to get off the mark against Clooney.

That defeat at home to Rossa will have stung, but they will likely have a couple of players back in contention including Miceál Dudley who was suspended for the opener, while Conall Bohill was fit to be introduced from the bench in Saturday's SFC game against Rossa.

It was certainly a baptism of fire for Clooney in their opener back up at Senior and a measure of just how far it is to the top, but they will be keen on delivering a performance on Saturday to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage, but while they can get closer than their 29-point reverse from the first day, the Johnnies ought to prevail with a bit to spare.

In Group Two, Naomh Éanna will look back on their defeat to Loughgiel in the opening round as something of an opportunity missed, but will take a lot of confidence from how they measured up to a traditional power and their job is to back that up when they take on Cushendall at Ballymena on Friday.

A couple of preventable goals would ultimately cost them against the Shamrocks, so their first mission will be to not give up anything easily against a Cushendall side that swept Ballycastle aside in their opener.

Strides have certainly been made in the Hightown club, so this will be tested again as they go in against last year's runners-up.

Many will feel their future in this year's Championship will hinge on the outcome of the final round game at Ballycastle, but they and the McQuillan's won't be thinking like that with 'The Town' due to meet Loughgiel in Sunday's only game, scheduled for Cushendall.

The Intermediate Championship is a different scenario with two teams from five in each group reaching the last four, so there is still quite a way to go.

Cushendun enter the fray in Group One as they made the trip to West Belfast on Saturday to face a St Gall's team that claimed a draw at Carey in their opener.

The Faughs make the short trip to Tír na nÓg who claimed an opening win against Glenarm who have the bye this week.

In Group Two, Sarsfield's make their bow with an away day in Creggan on Friday. Kickham's came through a bad-tempered affair with Glenariffe in round one and both those teams will be short of players with Oisin's at St Paul's on Saturday.

The Junior Championship takes the same form as Senior with the jockeying for position to finish top and earn a bye into the semi-finals set to look a little clearer.

In group One, there is a West Belfast derby on Saturday at Musgrave Park with Lámh Dhearg bidding to make it two wins from two when they face Davitt's, having accounted for Rasharkin in their opener.

The Falls Road side fell to Armoy (who play Rasharkin on Saturday) in their opener so getting off the mark would be welcomed, yet the Red Hands, who operated in a division above in the league, will be tipped to take the points.

There is another all-city clash in Group Two with St Brigid's and Gort na Móna set to lock horns on Friday.

Both lost their opener - the Biddies falling to a heavy reverse against Ballymena, while the Gorts lost to Cloughmills - so another defeat could prove fatal.

The Junior B Championship also continues its round robin format with Loch Mór Dál gCais facing the double-chasing Ardoyne at Woodlands on Friday, while St Teresa's is the venue for Belfast Saints' home game against Loughbeg Harps.



Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One

O'Donovan Rossa v Dunloy (Hightown, Saturday, 5pm)

Clooney Gaels v St John's (Loughgiel, Saturday, 7pm)



Group Two

Naomh Éanna v Cushendall (Ballymena, Friday, 7.15pm)

Ballycastle v Loughgiel (Cushendall, Sunday, 5pm)



Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One

Tír na nÓg v Carey (Randalstown, Friday, 7.15pm)

St Gall's v Cushendun (St Gall’s, Saturday, 5pm)



Group Two

Creggan v Sarsfield's (Creggan, Friday, 7.15pm)

St Pauls v Glenariffe (St Paul's, Saturday, 5pm)



Casement SC Antrim Junior Hurling Championship

Group One

Rasharkin v Armoy (Cloughmills, Saturday, 5pm)

Davitt's v Lámh Dhearg (Musgrave Park, Saturday, 5pm)



Group Two

Cloughmills v Ballymena (Rasharkin, Friday, 7.15pm)

St Brigid's v Gort na Móna (Davitt Park, Friday, 7.15pm)



Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Ardoyne (St Teresa's, Friday, 7pm)

Belfast Saints v Loughbeg Harps (St Agnes', Friday, 7.30pm)