Gaelic Games: Club hurling the focus in Antrim this week

CLUB action takes centre stage this weekend with hurling again the focus.

St John’s have been in flying form since the turn of the year and they will big to maintain their 100 per cent record in Division One, but will be seriously tested when they head to Cushendall on Friday evening.

The Ruairis have put three wins together since losing in their opener against Rossa, so are right on the Johnnies’ tails and this game is the one that really grabs the attention as the leagues begin to take shape.

Taking down another North Antrim powerhouse on home soil is the objective for Rossa who lost out on their travels to Portaferry at the weekend and they have Loughgiel for company with the Shamrocks yet to come up short this term.

Naomh Éanna had a good day in Ballycran last weekend and they are back on home turf this Sunday as they welcome Portaferry, one of three cross-county games with Dunloy in Ballygalget and Ballycran heading in the opposite direction to Ballycastle.

Division Two is led by Tír na nÓg but they are one a few teams not in action in the division this week.

The games that are going ahead will see Sarsfield’s bid to get off the mark at the fifth attempt as they face second from bottom Carey at The Bear Pit.

St Paul’s have made a good start and they make the long trip to Cushendun, while St Gall’s - tied with their city neighbours in second - at in Ahoghill to face Clooney Gaels. The other game in the division is a meeting of Glenariffe and Loughgiel II.

In Division There, two games take place on Saturday with Na Magha welcoming Creggan to Derry and Ballymena hosting Rasharkin that evening.

On Sunday, league leaders Bredagh put their 100 per cent record on the line against Cloughmills who will be eager not to fall further behind the South Belfast outfit, while Lámh Dhearg will seek to build on Monday’s win over All Saints when they take on Glenravel.

Gort na Móna and Davitt’s are locked on maximum points at the top of Division Four and they will both been seeking to keep it that way on their travels this week.

The Gorts make the short trip to play the mid-table Belfast Saints, while Davitt’s head across town to face an Ardoyne side that tasted defeat for the first time last week against the Turf Lodge club.

There are two teams still to get off the mark with Larne hoping to do just that at home to Loughbeg Harps, while Loch Mór Dál gCais are scheduled to meet St Gall’s II.

St Brigid’s came up short against Davitt’s last week and host St Paul’s reserves.



Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Cushendall v St John’s (Friday 7.15pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Loughgiel

Naomh Éanna v Portaferry

Ballygalget v Dunloy

Ballycastle v Ballycran



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Sarsfield’s v Carey

Cushendun v St Paul’s

Clooney Gaels v St Gall’s

Glenariffe v Loughgiel II



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Na Magha v Creggan (Saturday 3pm)

Ballymena v Rasharkin (Saturday 7pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Glenravel

Bredagh v Cloughmills (Sunday 4pm)

Armoy - bye



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

St Brigid’s v St Pauls II

Latharna Óg v Loughbeg Harps

St Gall’s II v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Belfast Saints v Gort na Móna

Ardoyne v Davitt’s (Sunday 3.30pm)

