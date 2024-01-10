Gaelic Games: Down net Conor McGurk Cup final place at the expense of Antrim

Conor McGurk Cup semi-final

Antrim 0-28 Down 3-28

THREE second half goals proved the difference as Down qualified for the final of the Conor McGurk Cup at the expense of Antrim at a freezing Dunsilly on Tuesday.

The Saffrons led by three at the break, but were blitzed soon after the resumption with the visitors producing an excellent display where their touch, passing and shooting was all on point on the night and they were value for their win.

No fewer that 12 players got their name on the scoresheet for Ronan Sheehan's men with Pearse Og McCrickard leading the way with 11 points, but this tally was eclipsed by Antrim's Rian McMullan who along with his Loughgiel team-mate Paul Boyle were the best on display for the hosts.

With last Sunday's Walsh Cup game at Westmeath falling victim to the weather, Antrim went with more of the senior squad as players were given the opportunity to stake their claim for a place on the League panel, while Down fielded a strong line-up and it is they who advance to Saturday's final where Donegal lie in wait.

Antrim opened with the first three scores with Down responding in kind and this set the tone for an open and entertaining first period with some good scores taken from both with Rian McMullan and Paul Boyle prominent for the Saffrons, while Pearse Og McCrickard led the way for Ronan Sheehan's men in the first half.

Twice, Down moved two clear in the first half but Antrim responded on each occasion to draw level, rattling off five on the spin late in the half to ensure all six starting forwards were on the board.

Down's Ciaran Milligan did have the final say of the half with his second of the evening, but it was Antrim leading 0-15 to 0-12 at the change of ends.

The Ardsmen came flying out of the traps in the second period and after McCrickard converted an early free, the first of the goals arrived as Tim Prenter steered the sliothar home off a break.

Down would lead by that goal when their second major arrived on 47 minutes with Prenter the provider for Chris Egan - who had missed a gilt-edged chance earlier - this time whipping home.

McMullan and Boyle continued to carry the fight for Antrim who got to within four at one point, but a third Down goal 12 minutes from time would put the cap on this one as a loose ball was sent to the net by Dáithí Sands.

McCrickard, Sands and McGrattan kept the board ticking over late on as Ronan Sheehan's men deservedly reached Saturday's final.

ANTRIM: C McFadden; P Duffin, R McGarry, R McCormick; R McCloskey, C Boyd (0-1), D McMullan; S Rooney (0-1), E Trainor; P Boyle (0-6), S McAuley (0-1), N McKenna (0-3); N McGarel (0-1), R McMullan (0-13, 9 frees), A Bradley (0-1).

Subs: C McGarry for A Bradley (HT), F McCurry (0-1) for S McAuley (HT), D Wilson for R McCormick (HT), C McKernan for R McCloskey (46), N O'Connor for E Trainor (46), S Walsh for D McMullan (60), M McGibbon for S Rooney (60)

DOWN: S Keith; J McManus (0-1), T Murray, C Cassidy; M Fisher (0-2), C Teggart, B Trainor; L Savage, C Milligan (0-2); F Turpin (0-1), E Sands (0-2), P Og McCrickard (0-11, 6 frees, 1 65); T Prenter (1-2), C Egan (1-1), D Toner (0-1).

Subs: A Furlong for C Cassidy (HT), P Smyth for S Keith (HT), N McFarland for M Fisher (HT), T McGrattan (0-2) for F Turpin (HT), D Mullan for C Milligan (HT), M McAreavey for J McManus (40), D Sands (1-2) for C Egan (48), J Duggan (0-1) for D Toner (48), J Murphy for B Trainor (65)

REFEREE: Tarlach Conway (Derry)