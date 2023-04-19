Gaelic Games: Gleeson urges Antrim fans to back his team for Saturday's Leinster SHC opener against Dublin

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has insisted his players deserve a huge backing throughout the Leinster Championship for the effort they have put in INPHO

WITH a Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game set to be played in Antrim for the first time this Saturday when Dublin visit Corrigan Park (2pm), Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has urged the support to come out in their numbers and fully get behind the team.

Antrim did have home advantage in the 2014 and 2015 Leinster Qualifying group stage, but this will be the first time the competition proper will see a game played in not just Antrim, but Ulster.

Covid-19 saw the 2021 Leinster Championship revert back to a knockout system when Antrim last appeared in the Championship's top tier and their campaign consisted of a one-and-done against Dublin in Navan.

Having bounced back with a second Joe McDonagh Cup title in three years last term, the Saffrons will get their first real crack at the Leinster Championship's new format that was introduced in 2018.

"There is no reason why there isn't a massive crowd for the game," said the Antrim manager.

"This is exactly what the people of Antrim have been looking for. If people can't get out and get behind us for Championship hurling...

"There is the novelty of the first-ever Leinster Championship match (proper) played in Ulster and Antrim, so it's great we're getting these games."

Antrim's recent resurgence under the Tipperary native has seen them become a regular fixture in Division One, rubbing shoulders with some of hurling's blue bloods, but Championship is a different level again.

Last summer, a packed Corrigan Park dared to dream when Antrim led Cork at half-time only for the Rebels to turn it around and Gleeson is hopeful that another huge turnout will help give his players the added drive when they host Dublin on Saturday with Kilkenny also due to arrive in Corrigan Park later in the competition.

There is no doubt that Antrim have made huge strides in recent years and even if results haven't been as forthcoming as they would have liked, they have been right in contention more often than not.

Gleeson is hopeful that the effort put in by his players will be rewarded by a packed crowd this weekend to get behind them in the same manner in which their rivals will enjoy when they hit the road over the next number of weeks.

"When I first came up here a few years ago, there was a big match between Slaughtneil and Ballyhale played in Newry and everyone was there saying 'we need more big-time hurling played in the north of the island'. Well by God, here's a big Championship match on Saturday and then a few weeks later an even bigger one with Kilkenny coming to town, so this is what we've wanted," he stressed.

"The opportunity is there now, so let's get out and get behind the team.

"I can't emphasise enough that this is a team worth following. They go out every day and give everything they have. As a manager, coach and supporter looking at guys doing that, it's all you can ask from your team.

"If we're good enough then we're good enough, but if not, then we will take that on the chin."