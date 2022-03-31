Gaelic Games: Goals help Naomh Éanna claim victory over St Brigid's

Antrim Football League Division One

Naomh Éanna 2-12 St Brigid's 0-10

A KRISTIAN Healy goal on 41 minutes proved to be the big turning point as Naomh Éanna finished well to claim the league points over St Brigid's at a chilly Hightown on Wednesday evening.

The visitors had made a good start to the second period and drew level after Ruairi Scott's goal midway through the opening half was the difference at the interval, but Healy struck that was part of a run of 1-5 without replay for the hosts that put that bit of daylight between the teams.

St Brigid's did rally and bring the gap down to four as there was a sense they were beginning to take charge late on, but the Glengormley outfit again found another gear and pulled away to seal their victory.

Healy would top-score with 1-3, while county star Odharan Eastwood chipped in with five points and was central to the hosts' attacking play, laying on both goals, while Antrim captain Peter Healy was also in fine form.

For St Brigid's, Peter Webb kicked three magnificent points before being one of several St Brigid's players to retire with injury, while Patrick Finnegan was full of endeavour, but the South Belfast outfit was perhaps guilty of taking the ball into the tackle on too many occasions and never really looked like opening up the home defence.

It was St Brigid's who were first off the mark on a sunny, yet increasingly cold evening with Webb's third-minute effort sneaking just inside the posts and while Eastwood responded from a free, the Biddies were back in front as Conor McAleer slotted over off a break when great work by Paul Bradley forced the turnover.

Again, Eastwood levelled matters from a free and then he turned provider, spotting Ruairi Scott all alone inside and played a perfect ball inside with Scott wisely opting not to take the mark as he had all the time in the world to pick his spot and drill past Michael O'Boyle.

Naomh Éanna were enjoying the bulk of territory and possession, but their finishing was letting them down, while St Brigid's just couldn't engineer opportunities at the other end against a packed defence as they turned over.

It appeared that Scott goal was going to be the final score of the half as the opening period ticked into stoppage time, but Bradley punished a foul on Patrick Finnegan and then Eastwood kicked his third free as the hosts went in at the break leading 1-3 to 0-3.

Peter Webb gets past the challenge of Shay Campbell

It had been a well-contested opening period, but lacking free-flowing action although the aesthetics certainly improved after the break as St Brigid's opened brightly with McAleer kicking a free a couple of minutes in before Peter Webb kicked two beauties off his left boot from play to level the game on 38 minutes.

Just as it seemed the visitors were about to take this game by the scruff of the neck, Naomh Éanna went back in front as Kristian Healy cut inside onto his right and shrugged off a challenge to clip over and a minute later, made an even bigger impact as a long ball down to Eastwood resulted in the county man slipping to Healy on the left of goal and the wing-forward produced a delicate low finish to find the far corner of the net with the outside of his boot.

The hosts made the most of their ascendency as it was Peter Healy's turn with his fine performance rewarded with a score and then Conor Maxwell split the posts from a tight angle on the right with Eastwood landing an almost identical score to make it 2-8 to 0-6 on 49 minutes.

Just as it appeared that the hosts were home and dry, St Brigid's dug deep and found a response with Paul Bradley finding himself through to point and then Jack Dowling kicked two brilliant points from deep either side of a James Smith effort to halve the deficit and give the South Belfast men hoe with five to play.

However, Naomh Éanna kept them at arm's length with Eastwood blasting over after Ronan O'Neill's attempt at a fisted point came off the post, while Kristian Healy kicked another two scores either side of one from Donal Walsh who thumped over after Healy's shot came back off the post to complete a fine victory for Naomh Éanna and their first of the new season, while St Brigid's tasted defeat having won their opener.

NAOMH ÉANNA: M O'Boyle; F Eastwood, P Hamilton, C Maxwell (0-1); P Healy (0-1), C Lyttle (0-1), R O'Neill; P Curran, M Morgan; C Morgan, D Walsh (0-1), K Healy (1-3); R Scott (1-0), O Eastwood (0-5, 3 frees), G Crossey.

Subs: F O'Connor for M Morgan (48), C Scott for G Crossey (54), S McBride for C Morgan (60+1), O Kennedy for P Curran (60+2)

ST BRIGID'S: J McKenna; J Morgan, M Cummings, S McKenna; P King, S Campbell, F Meenagh; J Toner, J Dowling (0-2); P Webb (0-3), P Finnegan, N Lundy; P Bradley (0-1), J Smith (0-1), C McAleer (0-3, 2 frees).

Subs: R Finnegan for J Toner (20), D Foster for S McKenna (46), M Lynch for N Lundy (48), J Finnegan for P Webb (52), J McCarney for S Campbell (60).

REFEREE: Darren McKeown (St Gall's)