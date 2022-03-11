Gaelic Games: Gorts get season underway with a trip to Tír na nÓg

IT’S week two of the Antrim football leagues with Gort na Móna getting set to taste their first action of the season after receiving the bye last week.

With 13 teams in Division One due to no relegation last season, there is a lopsided look to the top tear and the Gorts enter the fray when they travel to Randalstown to face a Tír na nÓg side who lost out to St Brigid’s on their Division One bow last weekend.

Elsewhere, there is a West Belfast derby as St Gall’s will seek their first points when they host Rossa, having lost out to Aghagallon on opening weekend.

Naomh Éanna lost out at Rossa Park but they are on home turf as county champions Creggan visit.

Portglenone host St Brigid’s with both sides aiming to build on opening wins, while the opposite is true as St John’s head to Ahoghill.

Cargin host Aghagallon, with Lámh Dhearg sitting this week out.

In Division Two, there is a cross-city derby with Ardoyne hosting Davitt’s in a game between two teams searching for their first win.

Davitt’s drew with St Paul’s at the weekend and the Shaw’s Road men host Rasharkin, while next door, Sarsfield’s welcome Moneyglass to the Bear Pit.

Ballymena and Aldregrove will meet to see who can make it two wins from two, while Glenavy enjoy home advantage against Dunloy and St Teresa’s head north to face Glenravel.

Éire Óg enjoyed an impressive start in Division Three and they will aim to back it up when they travel to Cheeryvale to meet St Malachy’s who suffered a heavy opening loss to St Comgall’s.

The Antrim town side is in the city as they meet Laochra Loch Lao at Coláiste Feirste, while a West Belfast derby between St Agnes’ and O’Donnell’s takes place at Woodlands.

St Patrick’s, Lisburn opened with a win at St Gall’s III and they host Pearse’s who head out to Kirkwoods, while the new boys, Greencastle Wolfe Tones have home comforts as the St Gall’s third-string head along the lough for the remaining fixture in the division.



Sunday’s fixtures (all 2pm unless stated)

Division One

Portglenone v St Brigid’s

Naomh Éanna v Creggan

Ahoghill v St John’s

Cargin v Aghagallon

Tír na nÓg v Gort na Móna

St Gall’s v O’Donovan Rossa



Division Two

St Paul’s v Rasharkin

Glenravel v St Teresa’s

Glenavy v Dunloy

Sarsfield’s v Moneyglass

Ballymena v Aldergrove

Ardoyne v Davitt’s



Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao v St Comgall’s

St Malachy’s v Éire Óg (7pm)

St Agnes’ v O’Donnell’s

Lisburn v Pearse’s

Greencastle v St Gall’s III