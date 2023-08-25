Gaelic Games: Groups conclude in Antrim Football Championships

IT’S the final round of group fixtures in the Antrim Football Championships this weekend with much still to be decided throughout the grades.

By close of play on Sunday, the pairings for the knockout rounds will be known and while some teams are already aware of their fate, the majority still have work to do this week.

In the Senior Championship, Group One is far from complete with all four teams still in play with a number of permutations existing.

Cargin lead the way and will top the group should they avoid defeat at home to St John’s, but even a narrow loss will see them through as group winners due to their scoring difference.

They can still exit the competition should they suffer a heavy defeat and Rossa score a big win at Tír na nÓg as three teams will be on four points and that scoring difference will come into play.

A Rossa defeat and Johnnies win will see St John’s move into first place on head-to-head should they overcome Cargin, while a Cargin win and Tír na nÓg win at home to Rossa will see a three-way tie in second place and again, scoring difference comes in with Cargin top.

It’s a similar story in Group two with Lámh Dhearg leading the way and they host Naomh Éanna on Saturday needing a point to guarantee top spot, but even a one-point loss may be enough depending on the other fixture between Ahoghill and Portglenone.

Naomh Éanna can still advance with a defeat, but only should Ahoghill win the other game as it will lead to a three-way tie on two points, but Portglenone will hope home advantage can prove useful as they will ideally be looking for a handsome win to boost their scoring difference that is less than bother Lámh Dhearg’s and Naomh Éanna’s that will come into play should they and the Glengormley side win.

Ahoghill will go through should they win well and Naomh Éanna lose heavily at Hannahstown.

Group Three is a little more straightforward with Dunloy and Creggan both through and St Gall’s out, but their game on Sunday will decide first and second. A draw will see Creggan to the group on scoring difference.

Group Four is already topped by St Brigid’s, so Moneyglass host Aghagallon to decide second place with the visitors knowing a draw will be enough on scoring difference.

The Intermediate Football Championship will also be down to the last eight by Sunday evening and in Group One, the only piece of business left top decide is who will join group winners Glenravel in the quarter-finals.

The North Antrim club can’t be overtaken due to their head-to-head advantage over St Paul’s and Davitt’s, of which just one can join them on four points should they lose to the already eliminated Pearse’s in what is something of a dead rubber.

That absolutely isn’t the case at Davitt Park where the hosts and St Paul’s meet in a straight shootout for second, with the Shaw’s Road side holding the scoring advantage should the game end level.

In Group Two, St Patrick’s, Lisburn must win by six at home to St Teresa’s to advance by way of a three-way split that would be decided on scoring difference.

The visitors need a draw to confirm top spot with Ardoyne - who are also on two points - awaiting the outcome to see where they finish.

Aldergrove have the bye in group Three but sit on top with three points, knowing they are through and will be group winners if All Saints win by less that 16.

The Ballymena side need two simply avoid defeat at home to St Comgall’s to qualify in second, with the visitors knowing it’s win or bust if they are to go through as runners-up.

Sarsfield’s have already won Group Four and have the bye this week, so Gort na Móna and Glenavy meet at Enright Park to decide who finishes second. A draw will do the Gorts as they have a slightly better scoring difference.

In the Junior Championship, O’Donnell’s have already won Group One so will go straight to the semi-finals. They host St Agnes’ on Friday with the Aggies already out as while they can join either Éire Óg or Laochra Loch Lao on two points with a win, defeat to both in the earlier rounds mean they will finish below on head-to-head.

Those clubs meet on Friday to decide who is second and third with both going to the quarter-finals.

In Group Two, Rasharkin are needing just a draw to confirm top spot and a semi-final berth when they travel to St Malachy’s who are still in play to leapfrog them with a big win, while Ballycastle have withdrawn from the competition, meaning Wolfe Tone's are now on four points and are through to the knockout phase, but await the result of the other game to determine where they finish.

Weekend fixtures (home team first)

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One (Friday, 7pm)

Cargin v St John’s

Tír na nÓg v O’Donovan Rossa



Group Two (Saturday, 5pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Naomh Éanna

Portglenone v Ahoghill



Group Three (Sunday, 2pm)

Dunloy v Creggan



Group Four (Sunday, 5pm)

Moneyglass v Aghagallon



OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group One (Sunday, 2pm)

Davitt’s v St Paul’s

Pearse’s v Glenravel



Group Two (Sunday, 2pm)

Lisburn v St Teresa’s



Group Three (Sunday, 4pm)

Ballymena v St Comgall’s



Group Four (Saturday, 5pm)

Gort na Móna v Glenavy



Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

Group One (Friday, 7pm)

Éire Óg v Laochra Loch Lao

O’Donnell’s v St Agnes’



Group Two (Friday, 7pm)

St Malachy’s v Rasharkin