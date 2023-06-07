Gaelic Games: Honours even between Rossa and Lámh Dhearg

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-14 Lámh Dhearg 0-14

STEPHEN Beatty converted a free, three minutes into stoppage time to level it up between O'Donovan Rossa and Lámh Dhearg for the 12th and final time of a dead-even game at Rossa Park on Wednesday.

Neither side enjoyed more than a two-point advantage throughout the evening and even those advantages were wiped out fairly quickly as these teams were neck and neck in a game that always seemed to be heading for a share of the spoils.

The lead did change hands on half a dozen occasions, but neither team could find that spell to put any daylight between themselves and the other as they finished honours even to confirm Lámh Dhearg's place in the top half post-split, while Rossa will finish their league campaign I the bottom half of Division One.

Adam Murray gave the visitors a flying start with a point after just 14 seconds, but a Thomas Morgan free tied the game shortly after.

This would be the theme of the opening period with the sides level on six occasions, the majority of Rossa's scores from Morgan or Stephen Beatty frees, although Gerard Walsh did clip over brilliantly off his left after 14 minutes - the hosts' first from play.

Connor Murray was doing likewise for the Red Hands, kicking a pair of frees and then beating a challenge to tie the game at 0-6 after Adam Murray and Declan Lynch had added some fine points, but Rossa would take a slender 0-7 to 0-6 lead into the break with Morgan finishing off a break for his fourth of the opening period and first from play.

Carl Maxwell gets his pass away despite Pearce Short's challenge

It was all-square yet again straight after the break as Conor Murray converted from a tricky angle on the right and then the Red Hands went into their biggest lead of the evening as Declan Dunne nailed a long free followed by a superb effort from Declan Lynch with the outside of his boot.

But Rossa rallied as Diarmuid Rogan responded and after Lámh Dhearg's Owen McKeown was black-carded on 43 minutes for a body check, Gerard Walsh thumped over a free off the ground from 45 to tie it up once more.

He nailed another from an identical position after Beatty had kicked a free as it was then Rossa two up, but the nature of this game was nip-and-tuck so it was unsurprising that frees from Paddy Cunningham and Dunne squared it up with Lynch then landing another excellent score from deep.

Darren Grego immediately levelled and down the stretch it was score for score with Cunningham and Walsh trading frees, while at the end, it was Beatty who cancelled out another from the evergreen Lámh Dhearg attacker.

There were a couple of minutes remaining, but neither could engineer a winner as a draw was the outcome in a game that always seemed destined to go that way.

ROSSA: N Crossan; J McGurk, P Moyes, C Orchin; J Morris, R Gowdy,R Grant; G Walsh (0-4, 3 frees), E McMenamin; P Short, T Morgan (0-4, 3 frees), D Grego (0-1); M McEnhill, S Beatty (0-4, all frees), D Rogan (0-1).

Subs: M Mallon for M McEnhill (51), L Carr for D Rogan (55), C Boyle for C Orchin (57)

LÁMH DHEARG: J Finucane; P Larkin, M McGarry, R Murray; D Smyth, D Lynch (0-3), M Hynds; P Mervyn, C Murray (0-4, 2 frees); C Maxwell, O McKeown, N McGary; D Martin, D Dunne (0-2, both frees), A Murray (0-2).

Subs: P Cunningham (0-3, all frees) for N McGarry (35), E Stanley for A Murray (60+2)

REFEREE: Mark O'Neill (Armoy)

