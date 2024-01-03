Gaelic Games: McEntee’s men begin new year with Farney clash

Antrim football manager Andy McEntee insists the Dr McKenna Cup campaign not just good preparation for the League, but a competition to target in its own right INPHO

THERE’S no waiting around for Antrim’s footballers to get the ball rolling in 2024 as they begin their Dr McKenna Cup campaign against Monaghan in Castleblayney this evening (Wednesday, 7.30pm).

The Saffrons were drawn in Group Three along with the Farneymen and Fermanagh who they will host in their second fixture on Sunday (1pm, Ahoghill).

Last year, the opening week of January saw Andy McEntee patrol the sideline for his first competitive fixture against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds, a game in which his side were well beaten before an improved display against Cavan four days later, albeit resulting in another loss.

Of course, the pre-season Ulster competition is not the be-all and end-all for the year, but it does afford the opportunity to play against teams at a higher level and also to cast the eye over the full squad with the games having unlimited substitutions.

It’s also a chance to build a little momentum ahead of the Division Three League campaign that begins with a trip to Limerick at the end of the month.

As has been the case over the past number of years, the Dr McKenna Cup contains three groups of three with each group winner and the best second-place team moving into the semi-finals that are set for Sunday, January 14 and the final a week later.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to play against a Division One team and Division Two team,” said McEntee of the draw.

“Every game in Ulster is a challenge and it’s something I’m sure the fellas are really looking forward to.”

That McKenna Cup campaign in 2023 was a prelude to an up and down League campaign that comprised of the good, the bad and the devastating, but ultimately saw them retain their place in the third tier.

The ambition is to push on and the Tailteann Cup campaign will have given much more encouragement with Antrim reaching the semi-finals having won games against Leitrim, Wexford, Fermanagh and Carlow to get there, only to fall to eventual winners, Meath, in Croke Park in the last four.

Momentum was certainly built and the Saffrons ended the year in a much better place than how they began, so getting the new year off to a good start is the objective in an effort to pick up from where there left off in June.

“I think we got a good bit out of the Tailteann Cup,” McEntee opined.

“We made a bit of progress and a bit of inexperience probably showed against Meath when we maybe had an opportunity to put the game to bed and we didn’t make the right decisions.

“The likes of the McKenna Cup gives you the opportunity to play against quality teams, so you are hopeful lads will learn from those past experiences and show a little bit more in these games.

“Everybody is saying it’s a great prep for the League, but it’s a serious competition in its own right.”

Antrim may be the lowest ranked of the Ulster counties, but the Meath native doesn’t believe it ought to be that way.

Of course, Antrim is a county that doesn’t prioritise one code over the other and makes a real fist to fight on all fronts, but still there is a sizeable number of the county’s population that can be tapped into in terms of participation in the national games.

The battle for hearts and minds is great with plenty of competition from other sports and activities present, so the onus is to grab the attention of youngsters from Belfast to Ballycastle.

To do so, it must be an attractive prospect and with Antrim having got its house in order in terms of facilities and investment, the next step is for success on the field and that is what McEntee says he and his players are very much aware of heading into the new season.

“For a county with the population of Antrim, I think they should probably be punching a little bit higher than they are at the moment if we can get the structures in place,” he insists.

“In fairness to the county board, they’ve done a lot of work. A lot of time and money has gone into the underage structures and the facilities up in Antrim.

“People are the rarest commodity out there, so if you can get more people playing it’s bound to be good. “The best way to get more people involved is for the county team to show a little bit of progress, so there is a responsibility open me and the team to perform.”