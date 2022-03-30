Gaelic Games: Midweek fixtures begin as Antrim Football Leagues step up a gear

WITH the clocks forward and the nights brighter, the Antrim Club Leagues are stepping up a notch with the midweek fixtures returning this evening, meaning there’ll be a grand stretch in the evenings to enjoy the games without having to make use of the winter floodlights.

Several Division One games will be throwing-in simultaneously and there are a number of derby fixtures with Division One seeing a cross-city last as Naomh Éanna host St Brigid’s.

A West Belfast derby is also on the cards which will see Lámh Dhearg taking on O’Donovan Rossa in Hannahstown. Rossa narrowly lost their last game to St Gall's by one point, and Lámh Dhearg drew in their last fixture with Cargin.

Another two local rivals will meet at De La Salle Park when the men from St Gall’s will host St John’s.

There is an intriguing clash in the South West of the county as county champions Creggan head to Cargin having got the better of their rivals on their way to the county title last year.

Another South West scheduled will see Portglenone take on Tír na nÓg at Kelly Park with Portglenone currently being top of the table.

Finally, in the evening, Ahoghill will be taking on West Belfast’s Gort na Móna up the country.

Antrim GAA are proud to announce @HomefitLTD as our Adult Football League sponsors for 2022.



Antrim County Chairman, Ciaran Mc Cavana said "Homefit are a thriving company with several retail outlets in County Antrim and we are delighted to have them on board for 2022”. pic.twitter.com/UbKBQ5D4Wx — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 29, 2022

In Division Two, Rasharkin will be facing Dunloy on Rasharkin ground after both teams lost their last games and both will be eager for the win.

Fresh from a win against Sarsfield’s, Moneyglass will be playing against Glenravel who trounced St Teresa’s in their last match, with the upcoming bout set to be fast-paced from both sides.

Glenavy and Aldergrove will battle for local bragging rights with both coming off wins, while another West Belfast derby takes place at the Bear Pit where Sarsfield’s will take on Davitt’s, who won their last game, so the hosts will be looking to make up for their previous loss to Moneyglass.

St Paul’s will also be playing against St Teresa’s with St Paul’s invigorated following a big win against Ardoyne.

In a later start, Ballymena will host Ardoyne at Slemish Park, with both teams having lost their last bouts and looking to get ahead.

Division Three games will also be played, with both St Comgall’s and Éire Óg vying for the top of the table.

O’Donnell’s will be taking on Laochra Loch Lao, whilst Éire Óg plays St Patrick’s, Lisburn. Wolfe Tones will also be facing St Malachy’s, with St Gall’s III against St Agnes’ and finally, Pearse’s will play leaders St Comgall’s.

Wednesday's fixtures (6.45pm unless stated)

Division One

Portglenone v Tír na Óg

Naomh Éanna v St Brigid's

Lámh Dhearg v O`Donovan Rossa

Cargin v Creggan

St Gall’s v Naomh Eoin

Ahoghill v Gort na Móna (7pm)

Division Two

Rasharkin v Dunloy

Glenravel v Moneyglass

Glenavy v Aldergrove

Sasfield’s v Davitt’s

St Paul’s v St Teresa's

Ballymena v Ardoyne (7.45pm)

Division Three

Pearse’s v St Comgall’s

St Agnes' v St Gall’s III

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Éire Óg

St Malachy's v Greencastle (7.15pm)

Laochra Loch Lao v O’Donnell’s (7.30pm)