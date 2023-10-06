Gaelic Games: O’Donnell’s and Rasharkin meet in Junior decider

O’Donnell’s had enough to get past Éire Óg in the semi-final

Graham Tarmac Antrim JFC final

O’Donnell’s v Rasharkin (Dunsilly, Friday, 7.30pm)



AT the outset of the Junior Football Championship, many would have predicted an O’Donnell’s versus Rasharkin final and that’s exactly how it’s played out with the teams set to meet in Friday’s decider at Dunsilly.

Both teams topped their respective group, earring a bye into the last four where they both came through unscathed.

They have met twice already in the league, with away wins recorded on each occasion, but it was Rasharkin who claimed the title, finishing just one point ahead of the West Belfast club whose early season draw with Laochra Loch Lao would ultimately prove decisive come the final standings.

But to would be fair to say that both finalists have been the form teams and this Friday’s decider is shaping up to be a close-run affair.

O’Donnell’s are bidding to go one better than last year when they fell to defeat in the final against Pearse’s, so that experience of the big occasion could well stand to them this week as they know exactly what to expect.

That loss stung as they felt they didn’t perform like they could have and instead of feeling sorry for themselves in the aftermath, immediately sought out the reasons for their defeat and wasted no time in getting back to work in order to correct them.

Games in the Ulster League earlier in the year also proved useful and the St James’ set about increasing standards and it appears they have done just that with encouraging performances.

“It’s been a really good year,” said manager, Joe Herald.

“We got together a few weeks after we were beaten by Pearse’s in the final last year to digest what went wrong and were back at it four weeks after the game. That was the players’ choice as they wanted to work on what we were lacking.

“We brought two clubmen in John Lavery and James Braniff in as coaches. The boys were in the gym from November 1 working with Michael Dorrian from Elevate Fitness, so it was a good pre-season.

“We lost out on the league by one point. A lot of people had Rasharkin down as favourites for the double, but forget that while they have only been beaten once this year, so have we.

“Rasharkin will be going in as favourites but I don’t mind that. They beat us by three points in the league at O’Dees, but then we went down there and won by five, a place that is very hard to go and get a win.

“It will be tight enough on Friday, so it’s just about getting everyone through this week.”

Ciaran McKissock and PJ Meenan remain two players whom O’Donnell’s look to in attack, but Sean Pat Donnelly’s arrival from Rossa at the start of the year and Marc McKenna’s return has given extra firepower.

Their semi-final win over Éire Óg was the second time they had beaten the Derriaghy, having also had their measure in the group phase along with Laochra Loch Lao and St Agnes’.

Rasharkin, with Ryan Lynch, the McMullans and Hassons leading the way, came through in almost identical fashion, their semi-final win over St Malachy’s a repeat of a group victory that also saw them power past Wolfe Tone’s.

It may be a cliché, but this final does seem to be one that is decided by whichever side can find the extra gear to perform.

O’Donnell’s were last winners of the Junior Championship in 2011, and having got to a final last year for the first time since that victory at Casement Park, are determined to go one better on Friday.

“Even last year getting to a final, it hadn’t happened since then, so two (finals) on the bounce is good,” Herald added.

“When we met up back in November, one of the lads said that we had a bit of unfinished business around how we played in that final so getting back to a final was one of our targets so we can right that wrong.

“We came through the toughest group and then had a break of four weeks.

“Then we had the semi-final against Éire Óg who are a good footballing side and a team we always have a good game against, so coming through all of that will hopefully stand us in good stead.”



Minor final on Sunday

It’s a bumper weekend of football finals in Antrim with Davitt Park the venue for Sunday’s Minor decider between St Paul’s and Aghagallon (12.30pm).

The Shaw’s Road outfit have already accounted for St Brigid’s, Naomh Éanna and Con Magee Gaels on their way to the final, while the St Mary’s club had the measure of St Gall’s and Creggan.

The Minor B final takes place on Saturday at Portglenone (1pm) where St John’s face Ballymena, a curtain raiser for the Antrim Intermediate Football Championship final (3pm) between the All Saints club and Glenravel.