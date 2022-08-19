Gaelic Games: Pearse's represent Antrim at Croke Park

The Pearse's team at Croke Park with coaches Michael Bannon and Ruairí Cash, plus assistant coaches Aoibhea and Aimee

PEARSE'S U10 girls were invited to represent Antrim LGFA at the recent U10 Croke Park Blitz which was made up of teams from throughout the country, competing on what was a fun-filled day at GAA Headquarters.

The girls had an early wake-up call departing North Belfast at 6am to make the 9am registration but this did not put anyone off with alarms set weeks in advance in anticipation.

The talented squad was made up of Aoife Fields, Mollie McGarry, Eimear McCallan, Annie Donaldson, Aine Henry, Yvie McMahon, Sophie McErlean, Alex Cole, Meábh Donaghy, Niamh Donaghy, Hannah Regan, Meábh Regan and Lillie Flynn. All cheered on by their travelling fans who filled the bus and additional cars.

The girls played four games against strong teams from Dublin, Westmeath, Meath and Carlow.

The first of which came against Garrycastle of Westmeath, a well-drilled, physical side who ensured the girls were well awake from the first game.

As the green and gold strolled on to the Croke Park turf it was the team's defending which was on show first.

Lillie Flynn and Aine Henry tenaciously challenging for every ball against a well-drilled Garycastle team.

Mollie McGarry in action

Alex Cole made her Croke Park debut to the shock of the Garycastle coach as the red haired six-year-old sprinted on to the pitch. Half the size of the other players but twice as game, she sprinted from one end to the other, darting between defenders, pressing her opponents and wearing her badge on her sleeve. It most definitely won’t be the last Croke Park sees of Alex.

Not to be outdone by her U8 colleague Alex, Meábh Donaghy entered the field, getting stuck in from the get go.

Meábh threw herself in front of the ball to make a block which was felt from the sideline. As her coaches are now accustomed to, Meábh brushed it off without flinching and continued to give the Garycastle team hell as the two youngest players on the pitch chased down every loose ball.

Next up was Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels of Meath. The Pearse's team had found their rhythm by the time this game rolled around.

Cousins Eimear McCallan and Annie Donaldson working hard together to cover down any space the team from Meath could find.

Eimear playing up a few years like so many of the squad didn’t let that phase her, while Annie had experience playing on the big stage as she recently represented Antrim LGFA in their half time show in the game against New York, her experience showed.

The cousins pressing and hard work allowed for players like Aoife Fields to step up and take control of the game. Aoife began to dominate, bursting through midfield, working with her teammates and placing the ball over the bar multiple times with hand passes and pinpoint shots, capped off by an excellent goals she finished that game with 1-3 - a score many Pearse's players wish they could claim to have scored at Croke Park, and added more throughout the day.

The third game saw Pearse's take on Clontarf of Dublin.

As expected, home advantage led to a loud following and an organised outfit that made it important that Pearse's showed quality when on the ball.

When quality is needed it is clear that Yvie McMahon is one who can provide it, expertly slotting a shot between the posts like she has done on multiple occasions.

Pearse's have a real gem on their hands with Yvie. It has always been a tradition of the North Belfast club for siblings to take to the pitch, in recent years the Grews, Murrays, Bannons and McCavanas, however, in this match a new sibling partnership was formed with the introduction of Hannah and Meábh Regan who played every match of the blitz.

Older sister Hannah led the way getting stuck into every challenge and loose ball, showing composure on the biggest stage of all. Then came younger sibling Meábh who answered a late call-up to show size and age is only but a number as she sprinted from end line to end line chasing each tackle.

Pearse’s final game of the session came against Éire Óg of Carlow.

As players began to tire the Pearses girls had to dig deep at the end of what had been a long day.

Niamh Donaghy, known for her exceptional finishing skills from recent matches, worked her socks off all over the pitch recovering the ball and distributing it to her teammates with skill that her uncle and mens’ senior captain Piaras Donaghy would be proud of.

Sophie McErlean enjoying her day at HQ

The class of Mollie McGarry had been on show all afternoon but no game as much as this one as she began to slot points over from wherever she looked, one in particular was slotted between the posts from near the side line as Mollie found her groove.

Last but not least, as the final minutes ticked away on the Pearses’ girls debut at Croke Park up stepped the newest member of the squad Sophie McErlean, who has only started playing football but had spectators commenting on her skill from the stands, to take the ball in her grasp and fire a blistering shot into the net, getting herself a memory to take back up the road to Belfast.

It was a day the club are very proud of and a fire lit in the belly of the players who will want to prove they’re good enough to step foot on the pitch at Croke Park in years to come. No doubt they are.

Pearse's will be fielding both girls and boys teams at U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14 levels in the coming year. Get in contact through the social media pages to get involved - All new members welcome.