Gaelic Games: Penalty heartbreak for Antrim U20s

Ulster U20 Football Championship quarter-final

Donegal 0-15 Antrim 0-15

(AET, Donegal won 5-4 on penalties)

ANTRIM bowed out of the Ulster U20 Football Championship in the cruellest manner as they lost out on penalties in Ballybofey on Wednesday evening.

It was even more galling as twice, Niall Jackman's side appeared to have won the game when leading in stoppage time in both the normal 60 minutes and then again in the extra period.

Each time they appeared to be set for a huge win and semi-final place against Derry, the hosts found a response and it was the Tír Chonaill side that held its nerve in the shootout to squeak home.

The hosts edged ahead early one through the impressive David Boyle and whilst the Saffrons restored parity through Ronan McKillop, Boyle and then Blake McGarvey restored the Donegal lead in what was becoming a tight first half.

Conor Hand reduced the arrears after McKillop was off-target with a goal chance and after Boyle kicked a free for the hosts, points from McKillop and Niall Fallon left the sides locked on 0-4 at the break.

Antrim now had confidence going into the second half but had to withstand losing Eoin Gough to the sin bin for 10 minutes when black-carded.

Hard luck to Niall Jackman and the players. A giant effort in extra time and penalties. Be proud. #Saffrons2023 pic.twitter.com/NksmZaTCxP — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 29, 2023

Conor O'Neill kicked the subsequent free but McQuillan hit back before points from Eunan Quinn and McQuillan gave them the lead for the first time of the evening despite the numerical disadvantage.

A pair of pointed Boyle frees left the sides tied once more, but Mcquillan was in sparkling form for Antrim who were now looking the more likely and the Glenravel man kicked another two to put them in pole position late on.

But Donegal stuck to the task and Boyle saw a goal-bound shot saved out for a 45 by Shea Laverty, but he would kick the 45 and then Christy Mulligan plundered the leveller in stoppage time that ultimately saw the sides locked on 0-9 at the full-time whistle, but Antrim had opportunities to find a winner to avoid extra-time.

As it was, Donegal began the additional period well with the opening two scores through O’Neill and McGarve, but Antrim exploded to life and from two down, they went two up in the space of five minutes with Conhuir Johnston and McQuillan both with a brace apiece.

Callum Higgins extended the advantage as Antrim looked to be home and dry, but Donegal found a response with Boyle landing a free and then Shaun Ward with two from placed balls to level.

Again, Antrim thought they had it won with McQuillan again the architect but two minutes into stoppage time, Ward once again held his nerve to convert a free and force spot-kicks with Donegal goalkeeper Aaron Cullen making the only save as the hosts converted all five to break Antrim's hearts and reach the last four.



DONEGAL: A Cullen; S Doherty, F Doherty, D Gallagher; C McMenamin, K Murray, K Magee; C Mulligan (0-1), L McGrenaghan; D Boyle (0-7, 5fs), S Ward (0-3, 2fs, 1 45), O Caulfield; C Rooney, K Lynch, B McGarvey (0-2).

Subs: C O’Neill (0-2, 1f) for Rooney (HT), D Marley for McGrenaghan (42 mins), D Gildea for Lynch (52 mins), C Reid for McMenamin (69 mins), O Crawford for Milligan (71 mins).



ANTRIM: S Laverty; E Gough, D McNicholl, C Donnelly; T McCormick, Conan Johnston, P Ferris; E Quinn (0-1), C Hand (0-1); C Higgins (0-1), T Shivers, R McKillop (0-1); N Fallon (0-1), R McQuillan (0-8, 4fs), B Kelly.

Subs: Conhuir Johnson (0-2, 1f) for Shivers (HT), C McGirr for Hand (39 mins), C McAleese for Kelly (45 mins), N Duffy for McKillop (59 mins), C Hand for Ferris (69 mins), B Kelly for McAleese (71 mins), R McKillip for Higgins (81 mins).

REFEREE: Enda Mallon (Armagh).