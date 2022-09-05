Gaelic Games: Race for top spot goes on as St Galls fall to Glenariffe defeat

Andersonstown SC Antrim IHC, Group Two

St Gall's 2-13 Glenariffe Oisin 2-16

St Gall's saw their unbeaten run in Group Two come to an end after losing late on to a persistent Glenariffe side.

The top two sides in Group Two met with St Gall's needing only a draw to secure top spot in the group.

Both sides started well hitting tit for tat as points from St Gall's forward Mark Napier were equalled by Seanie McIntosh and a free from Alex O’Boyle in the early stages.

Midfielder Jack Hopkins replied for the home side as his point from 45 yards soared well over the bar, before Gregory McGreevy scored the first goal of the game after his effort struck the upper left-hand corner.

The goal sent St Gall's into an early four-point advantage which was added too by Jackson McGreevy and Mark Napier once again sending the game to a six-pointer in favour of the home side.

Glenariffe reduced the deficit to three points after Seamus McDonnell powered home for the Glensmen.

The away side piled on the pressure before the half as defender Michael O’Boyle struck a powerful effort over the bar from over the 65-yard line.

O’Boyle’s score was followed up by a brace of points from Alex O’Boyle and Odhran Gillan who completed the comeback sending the away side in a point to the good at the break.

The half-time score saw St Gall's trail 1-8 to 1-7.

The second half impetus continued in favour of Glenariffe as they rattled back-to-back points before Seanie McIntosh saw his effort loop keeper Kurtis McGreevy who misjudged the shot which hit the back of the net.

Star-man Mark Napier got the Belfast side back into it as he shrugged off a few tackles from the Glenariffe backline to thump his shot into the top corner and reduce the lead to three points.

Napier continued his scoring form by notching up consecutive points from play to bring a nervy end to the game.

On the 56th minute, Michael O’Boyle again restored his sides lead with another superb point from distance.

Full-forward Oliver Kearney pointed for Oisin’s pulling them ahead by three in added time.

Tomas O’Ciarain and Jack Hopkins for St Gall's reduced the scoreline to within one point with only five minutes to go in the game.

The battle was fierce going into the closing minutes with tackles and slaps galore, with both sides managing to avoid the referee’s book surprisingly.

But it was McIntosh again who pointed between the posts and Alex O’Boyle’s free restored the three-point advantage to give Glenariffe the victory.

St Gall's fate is left in Glenariffe hands, as victory at home to Creggan would secure top spot in Group Two for the Glensmen.

ST GALL'S: K McGreevy, L O’Ciarain, J McDaniel, E Rush, N O’Neill, R Irvine, C McCarthy, J Hopkins 0-2, F Donnelly, T O’Ciarain 0-1 G McGreevy 1-1, J McGreevy 0-2, P Friel, C McCaffrey, M Napier 1-7 (3 Frees)

Subs: R Wilson for McDaniel (28), A McCaffery for Friel (HT), A Gallagher for Donnelly (HT), M Donnelly for C McCaffery (42).

GLENARIFFE: P McMullan, M Haughey, N Murray, D Kearney, M O’Boyle 0-2, C Patterson, D Kearney, D Kearney, O Gillan 0-2, C O’Connor, A O’Boyle 0-7 (0-7 frees), O Kearney 0-1, S McDonnell 1-1, S McIntosh 1-3

Subs: P McDonnell (1-2) for Gettens (44), S O’Connor for Gillan (49), A Cosgrove for McIntosh (63).

REFEREE: Fiontann Mc Cotter