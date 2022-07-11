Gaelic Games: Rossa and Naomh Éanna share the spoils

Antrim Hurling League Division One, Section B

O'Donovan Rossa 3-17 Naomh Éanna 2-20

IT required a free in stoppage time from Aodhán O'Brien to rescue a point for Rossa against Naomh Éanna, but they will be wondering how it got to that stage given they had led by 11 in the opening period.

The hosts looked in a mean mood early as they flew out of the traps, but faded badly down the stretch with Naomh Éanna completely taking over and they would grab vital scores at the right times to bring them right back into it and hit the front in the final moments, only to concede a free they were extremely unhappy about as they felt they were more sinned against in the build-up.

However, O'Brien would tap over to secure a share of the spoils in a game that ultimately provided plenty of excitement after what appeared to be a routine afternoon for the hosts early on.

The Naomh Éanna fightback was inspired by the excellent Eoin Conlon - who played deeper than the 14 on his back suggested - in particular as he landed five stunning scores, while Joe Maskey twice rattled the net and was dead-eyed from placed ball in reply to O'Brien for Rossa and Stephen Beatty who also has a fine game.

Indeed, Rossa came flying out of the traps with Beatty pointing within a matter of seconds as the throw-in squirted into his path, while Dominic McEnhill landed back-to-back points straight after.

The good start became a great one on four minutes as Naomh Éanna goalkeeper Martin Curran opted to bat Callum McVeigh's dropping shot out instead of letting it go over and he was made to pay as Ryan O'Neill swept the rebound to the net.

Chris McGuinness got into block Joe Maskey

A second Beatty point extended the gap before the visitors got off the mark on five minutes with Ruairi Donaghy landing a beauty from out on the right sideline, but a second Rossa goal would come on nine minutes as Aodhán O'Brien's free from inside his own half went al the way to the net.

There was a danger this could turn really ugly for the Glengormley outfit, but they steadied and excellent scores from Eoin Jennings and Matthew O'Hare brought them to life, yet Rossa continued to remain on top with O'Brien pointing a couple of frees and after Eoin Conlon landed a great score in response when bursting out fr the back, O'Brien displayed excellent touch and control to take a ball down on his Hurley, spin and score.

Joe Maskey pointed a free for Naomh Éanna and Conlon added one from play to reduce the gap to seven, but enter James Connolly who first clipped over a good point out on the right and then on 23 minutes, he got up to fetch Niall Devlin's floated delivery to burst in on the left and blast to the far corner of the net to make it 3-8 to 0-6.

The visitors responded well to get right back into the game as Eoin Conlon made an immediate reply and after Maskey converted a free, he them lashed low to the net after taking a Phillip Curran pass.

O'Brien and Maskey traded frees and while Beatty clipped over his third of the afternoon for Rossa, a Maskey 65 and a long Cormac Ross free left the hosts lead down to five at the break, 3-10 to 1-11.

Rossa were again to enjoy the better start after the break as O'Brien nailed an early free and Beatty availed of an advantage to scamper through for a point, but Naomh Éanna clung to their coattails with Eoin Conlan responding with a pair of his own.

Back-to-back frees from O'Brien preceded an exchange of points with Rossa seven up entering the final quarter, yet the momentum would begin to swing in the direction of the Glengormley side as Rossa began to wilt in attack.

Maskey clipped over a free and Ruairi Donaghy finished a well-worked move to reduce the gap to five and while Cormac McGettigan tapped over at the other end, it was very much game on with eight to play as Rossa failed to clear their lines and Joe Maskey pounced on the loose ball to slam to the net.

Naomh Éanna's tails were very much up with Cormac Jennings thumping over from midway and Maskey pointing when there may have been more on, but they were on terms with four to go as Killian Jennings was quickest to a break to gather and score.

The game was very much in the melting pot but appeared to be going only one way as Naomh Éanna won a free as the game ticked into stoppage time with Maskey converting to put them in front for the first time, but Rossa would summon one last attack with the ball sent inside and while the visitors may have felt there was a push in the build-up, Jim Reynolds gathered in traffic and was fouled with O'Brien tapping over what proved to be the equaliser to secure a share of the spoils.

ROSSA: D Armstrong; C Boyle, C McGuinness, N Devlin; A Orchin, M Armstrong, C Orchin; D McEnhill (0-2), O May; A O'Brien (1-9, 1-8 frees), S Beatty (0-4), C McParland; J Connolly (1-1), C McVeigh, R O'Neill (1-0).

Subs: C McGettigan (0-1) for C McParland (43), J Reynolds for R O'Neill (55)

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; D Maguire, R Gillan, R Diamond; C Ross (0-1 free), R Bogue, M O'Hare (0-2); O Ó Cuinn, E Jennings (0-1); M Mullan, P Curran, C Jennings (0-1); J Maskey (2-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), E Conlon (0-5), R Donaghy (0-2)

Subs: R Eager for E Jennings (17), K Jennings (0-1) for P Curran (38), C Bradley for R Eager (42)

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Dungannon)