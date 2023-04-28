Gaelic Games: Saffrons seek to find the winning formula in Wexford

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Wexford v Antrim (Wexford Park, Saturday, 6pm)



ONE point on the board, but another two are firmly in Antrim’s sights as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Last Saturday’s draw with Dublin will have given the Saffrons confidence that the step-up to MacCarthy Cup level is far from beyond them and will believe that another big performance could see them score a huge win that would leave them looking up the table rather than over their shoulder.

That is easier said than done but the standard was set in their opener with the pace and intensity where it needed to be and where it must remain throughout the campaign.

With five games in six weeks, the squad will be severely tested and the injuries have already begun to pile up with Niall McKenna’s hamstring injury picked up in the build-up to Dublin likely to keep him out again this week and possibly next against Kilkenny.

Nigel Elliott hobbled off after 28 minutes against the Dubs with a suspected broken foot and Joe Maskey, who replaced him last week, starts in his absence.

That is the only change to the 15 from last week and that means that Michael Bradley has recovered from a knock sustained at the end of the game to start at midfield where he will be partnered by Seaan Elliott with James McNaughton switched to wing-forward.

Wexford have their own concerns with Damien Reck and Lee Chin missing from their six-point defeat in Galway and both are named on the bench for tomorrow's game.

His influence is immeasurable for the Slaneysiders who will be aware that a defeat to Antrim would leave them in a very difficult spot in the group.

Antrim will be well aware that they are facing into a game against a team with a point to prove at a ground that is a bit of a fortress, but they will also feel that if they can turn up and deliver a similar display to Dublin, they will be right in contention.

“It’s an ideal situation as nobody expects us to go down and get anything out of Wexford Park,” said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

“Nobody expects us to get anything out of Kilkenny or Galway, so let’s just go, be ourselves and hurl with a bit of freedom down there.

“It’s a great way to go and play hurling as anything can happen on days like that.

“They are transitioning a bit as well. Darragh (Egan) the new manager in with a new style to what Davy (Fitzgerald) played. Darragh is one of my close friends and I’d speak to him regularly, but I’d say there will be radio silence for the week, but I’m looking forward to that.

“It’s a big job down in Wexford as well so we’ll see what happens down there this week.”

Antrim’s display against Dublin was delivered by a group of players who are clearly committed to the cause.

Over the past four years of Gleeson’s reign, the performances have been getting better and that is a result of the work being done in the background.

While master the skills of the game is vital, so too is being physically able to play at the top level and while Antrim teams were consistently second best in rucks over the past few seasons, that is beginning to change due to the work being put in.

That proves that this group is fully behind what Gleeson and his management team, matching their ambition and proving they are committed to driving Antrim hurling forward.

“They showed what it meant to them, the emotive side of the game,” Gleeson said of the performance against Dublin.

“Sometimes when they’ve pulled on the Antrim jersey, they maybe have felt that they can’t show that it means something to them, but Antrim means a lot to this group.

“The clubs natured them and when they go back, they give everything for them, but there is an emotive side to Antrim for them and they want to show it.”