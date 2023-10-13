Gaelic Games: Sarsfield’s and Creggan meet in Intermediate hurling decider

Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship final

Sarsfield’s v Kickham's, Creggan (Dunsilly, Saturday, 5pm)



GIVEN its format, the Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship has perhaps stolen the show across the four grades this year and Saturday's final at Dunsilly between Sarsfield's and Creggan has all the ingredients for an exciting conclusion.

With two teams emerging from the groups of five to the semi-finals, there was a little more jeopardy to that phase of the competition and more of a championship bite in the games.

As it turned out, Creggan's defeat to Sarsfield's and then the Paddies' loss against St Paul's may not have been fatal, but left them with no further margin for error as they negotiated their remaining games in Group Two to advance.

The semi-finals were just as exciting with Sarsfield's ending a last gasp point from a Niall McKenna free to force extra-time against Tír na nÓg in which they found the extra surge to get through, while Creggan had to withstand a Cushendun fightback to set up a rematch against the West Belfast outfit in the final.

Both sides have had to dig deep throughout and display a bit of resilience to recover fro their respective defeats, with Sarsfield's impressive in how they bounced back from a last-gasp loss against their neighbours by scoring a big win at Glenravel.

Perhaps complacency set in when they hosted St Paul's, but manager Eamonn McGarrigle insists there will be no chance of that taking hold this week despite their earlier win over Kickham's.

"I suppose it was," he offered when asked if that loss was a wake-up call.

"In the league and championship, maybe there was a bit of complacency by thinking we are better, but it just showed that St Paul's could lift themselves, especially with the neighbourly rivalry. They got their match-ups right that night and caught us with the last-gasp goal. It was maybe the kick in the arse we needed.

"Going into to Saturday, we've beaten Creggan twice this year, but we have to learn from that (overconfidence against St Paul's) and we will not be complacent on Saturday."

IHC Final - It’s Only Live ONCE!



Our Live Stream team will bring you the Andersonstown Social Club IHC Final from Dunsilly this Saturday between @Paddies1906 and @KickhamsCreggan



You can sign up now via the link to watch the game: https://t.co/djtma9ub4S pic.twitter.com/IYV1aX2XvM — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 11, 2023

That earlier meeting saw Sarsfield's claim a 1-10 to 0-10 win, but on a night when the rain poured and wind howled.

Those conditions were far from conducive to flowing hurling, so both camps will be hopeful of a dry and still evening at Dunsilly.

A league meeting between the teams also went the way of the city side, but with players missing, little can be read into it, and in fact, McGarrigle is taking nothing from their Championship game either as he anticipates a much different Creggan this time.

"We could see where Creggan's league form was, but that was down to a lot of players being missing so nothing can be taken from that," he continued.

"Even in the Championship game, they were down a couple of players who were suspended from the Cushendun game and they will be better again this week.

"That was a windy and wet night, so hopefully it's a better night on Saturday and our hurling can shine through."

McGarrigle missed the semi-final due to being on a family holiday to celebrate his 50th birthday and was forced to nervously check for updates from Dunsilly.

With Kevin McKernan Snr - who managed the club's last Intermediate title success in 2017 - stepping in, his team prevailed, showing their mettle to hang in when there was a sense it may not have been their night, and much of that was down to their bench with Anthony McGarrigle netting a vital goal seconds into the additional period.

Sarsfield's have plenty of experience with the McKernans and McKenna bringing inter-county experience, but then Creggan have likewise with former Antrim captain Conor McCann in excellent form for Kickham's.

Reliance on those big names will not be enough to win this final, McGarrigle insists, but instead a full team effort required to get over the line.

Hurling Finals Weekend 🤩🏆



Tickets are now on sale to buy for this weekends JHC, IHC and SHC Finals. Children u16 go free when accompanied by an adult.



Get out and show your teams the support!



| https://t.co/kCgstLdGE1 | — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 11, 2023

"I don't know if I would have been more nervous being there or if it was more nail-biting being in Spain," he said of the semi-final win.

"The boys were great, though. Maybe we were a bit lucky getting out (with a draw) at full-time, but extra-time was when they stood up and showed a lot of resolve.

"Aside from the Glenravel game that we won well, everything else has been down to two or three points in either direction.

"We've got senior county men and U20 county players there, but this is a one-off match and nobody knows what can happen.

"County players can have off-days or Creggan get their match-ups right, then all of a sudden they aren't in the game. But then we have other boys who can step up and have done this year coming off the bench.

"Some of our U19s coming into senior meant he have had a bit of a bench. There will be 30 boys stripped out this week and in the Championship, I think we've used 24 of them over this five games.

"There are people we trust can come on if somebody isn't performing."



Finals weekend in Antrim

It's a big weekend of finals with the senior decider between Cushendall and Loughgiel taking place on Sunday at Corrigan Park, 2.30pm), while the Junior decider between Armoy and Cloughmills is at Glenariffe on Saturday (1pm).

There are also two minor finals set to be decided, with Loughgiel and Dunloy renewing their rivalry on Saturday at Ballycastle (3pm), while the B final is an all-Belfast affair with Rossa and St John's taking place at St Teresa's on Sunday morning at 11am.