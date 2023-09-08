Gaelic Games: Semi-final places up for grabs in the IFC

Sarsfield’s were too string for St Paul’s in last year’s IFC quarter-final and the sides rematch at the same stage on Saturday

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, quarter-finals (first team at home)

Ballymena v Ardoyne (Friday, 7pm)

IF All Saints were seeking a confidence boost, they absolutely got it by how they topped Group Three as they blitzed St Comgall’s in their second game to overhaul Aldergrove at the top of the table.

The Ballymena men scored an eye-watering 9-17 to 0-11 win over the Antrim town men having drawn with the Crumlin outfit in their opener and will have their sights set on pushing further on in the competition.

What was most impressive about their recent win was the spread of scorers with Connell Lemon and Brendan McDonnell netting two apiece, but Cal O’Brien, Patrick Ferris, Matty Downey, Emmett Killough and Darragh Bradley also raising green.

Liam Bradley’s side won in the league fixture against Ardoyne, but those early season games are a long time ago and Coe with something of a health warning given teams were far from full strength.

The North Belfast men have made good progress in recent years and reaching the last eight of the Intermediate competition is a sign of such, but they too will have ambition as they head up the M2 on Friday.

Marty Kane is at the helm and although they lost their group opener at St Teresa’s, they were quite depleted and bounced back with a good victory over St Patrick’s, Lisburn.

Aidan McNeill and Cormac Mullan led the way and they will hope all are on song on Friday as it will take a huge performance to get the better of the hosts.



St Teresa’s v Aldergrove (Saturday, 4pm)

THE winner of Friday’s game will take a huge interest in this one as they will meet in the last four and St Teresa’s will be keen to make home advantage count on Saturday afternoon.

St Teresa’s will be happy with how their Group Two campaign went as they won two from two and will head into this game with confidence.

An opening win was followed by another at St Patrick’s, Lisburn, a fortnight ago and they did so in fine style as they got in front and always had the answer to stay there.

It’s been some familiar faces that have led the way for the Glen Road outfit with Philly Maguire, Robbie Gallagher, Paul McGoldrick and John Mallon pulling the strings and they will need to be on song to better the visitors on Saturday who finished second in their second due to an inferior scoring difference.

Like St Teresa’s, Aldergrove are unbeaten having overcome St Comgall’s and drawing with All Saints.

St James’ scored a resounding win when they met back in the league, but then that was mid-March and is an eternity ago in terms of the season, so they will know they won’t have things as easy this time around.

Seamus McGarry is their standout star and on his day, is one of the better forwards in Antrim football so there is no secret to what makes the Crumlin club tick.

Many will feel the visitors have enough to get through this one, but it could be a close-run thing with just a kick of the ball between them.



Glenravel v Gort na Móna (Saturday, 4pm)

Last year’s runners-up, Glenravel, are most people’s favourites to go all the way this year and they have lived up to that tag throughout the season to date.

Dessie McClean's goal against Glenavy helped his side to a draw that saw them through to the last eight

The North Antrim men won Division Two and have carried that momentum into the Championship, winning three from three in impressive style in the four-team Group One and will be full of confidence when the Gorts come calling this weekend.

Cathal Hynds, Eamon Fyfe and the Higgins pair, David and Callum, are just some of the names that the Turf Lodge men will need to get to grips with this weekend if they are to give themselves a shot at the upset.

Con Magee’s have the look of a side that has improved further than last year when they lost out in the decider to Dunloy and two big wins over the Gorts in the league will highlight to the visitors the task at hand.

But then Gort na Móna will not be daunted either as they will feel this is an opportunity for an ambush should they manage to get their performance right.

Last year they were in the Senior quarter-final and although they eventually succumbed to Portglenone, put up a real fight for a while, so this week won’t faze them.

They have reached this point thanks to a spirited late rally against Glenavy when they snatched a late draw that saw them into second on scoring difference with both sides already having lost to Sarsfield’s.

It was familiar faces in Dessie McClean and Padraig McHugh who did the business late on when things were looking bleak and they will look to this pair again for inspiration as they look to cause a shock.



Sarsfield’s v St Paul’s (Saturday, 4pm)

This is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final that went the way of Sarsfield’s as they were far too strong for their neighbours, so the question is whether St Paul’s can bridge that gap this time around.

If they are looking for inspiration, then they need only to look to their hurlers who scored a shock win over the Paddies last week, but then again it could act as a warning for the hosts who are one of the leading contenders for honours this year.

Last year, Sarsfield’s would lose in the semi-final against Glenravel, whom they could well meet again in the last four as the winners of these games are on a collision course, and they will be keen to get back there.

They won both league games between the teams and sailed into the last eight as Group Four winners thanks to two impressive wins over Glenavy and Gort na Móna.

The McKernans, Garry Lennon, Kevin Floyd, Cormac Murray and Niall McKenna all continue to lead the way and they will be just some of the puzzles to solve for St Paul’s who squeezed into second place in Group One thanks to their win over Davitt’s a fortnight ago.

St Paul’s had scored a good opening win over Pearse’s before defeat against Glenravel, leaving them needing a draw to advance and they went one better with Lorcan Phillips scoring the winner over their West Belfast rivals.

Colm McLarnon, Liam McLarnon and Phillips are the go-to men for the hoops who have youthful look about them and while underdogs for this one, will see it as an opportunity to take a huge leap forward in their development.