Gaelic Games: St Brigid's power to victory over Ahoghill

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

St Brigid's 3-15 Ahoghill 0-12

A CLINICAL attacking display saw St Brigid's claim the points over Ahoghill at a sunny Musgrave Park on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to see the South Belfast men into the top half of Division One after the split.

Paul Bradley found the net twice in the first half and kicked 2-6 overall, while Joseph Finnegan was the second half goalscorer as the Biddies powered to the finishing line.

The hosts wasted no time in taking a grip on this game as first, a Bradley shot dropped and Finnegan - not for the last time - used his stretch and aerial ability to take the ball down, but Noel Crossey smothered the shot. But as the hosts won the ball back straight away, Bradley was put through on the left and this time there was nothing the Aghoghill goalkeeper could do as he was rounded with the ball slammed home.

Bradley was really in the mood and pointed straight after, but Ahoghill would settle and a pair of fine scores from James O'Connell and Donal Graham got them off the mark.

Players battle under a high ball

There was a relentless pace set with the game something of an end-to-end encounter for much of the opening half and after James Smith landed a pair of scores - one from a free - Ahoghill hit straight back with Daniel O'Neill seeing his shot graze the post on the way over and James O'Connell converted a free.

However, the second goal for the hosts came on 12 minutes and it was Bradley again who blasted to the net.

While the South Belfast men would lose Joe McCarney to the sin-bin on 13 minutes for a trip on Donal O'Neill, they would out-score Ahoghill by three to two in that time with Bradley fisting over, James Smyth converting from a mark and Paddy Finnegan curling over after taking a pass at fill tilt.

PJ O'Connell and a beauty with the outside of the right boot by Ronan Graham was what Ahoghill had to show for that temporary numerical advantage and while PJ O'Connell and James O'Connell kicked frees either side of one from play by Smyth at the other end, it was St Brigid's looking good at the break as they led 2-7 to 0-8 in a very open and enjoyable opening half.

St Brigid's were not in the mood to give the South West side a glimmer early in the second half with Paddy Finnegan blasting over when a goal chance was snuffed out and then it was Joe Finnegan's turn to convert from a mark.

Ahoghill build from the back

The sides would trade scores for a brief period with Bradley concealing out points from Daniel O'Neill and James O'Connell, while a Daniel Graham point in traffic midway through the half would leave two goals the margin.

The hosts powered on with their delivery into Joe Finnegan seeing the big target man pluck some fine ball from the sky, claiming a mark to convert and then taking a pass to curl over, while Bradley then opted to fist over when in on the right.

There was no real way back for Ahoghill now and while James O'Connell did kick his fourth free of the evening, the hosts put a gloss on their performance with Bradley kicking a free to bring this impressive tally to 2-6 and then Finnegan lashed low to the net to complete a fine performance from Anthony McGrath's men.

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; J McCarney, C King, R Carleton; J Morgan, P King, R Boyle; F Meenagh, J Dowling; N Lundy, M Lynch, P Bradley (2-6, 0-3 frees); J Finnegan (1-3, 0-2 marks), J Smyth (0-4, 1 free, 1 mark), P Finnegan (0-2).

Subs: S McKernan for J McCarney (42), T McKernan for N Lundy (52), E Carleton for M Lynch (59), D McLaughlin for C King (59), P Lundy for P King (60).

AHOGHILL: N Crossey; P Dougan, J Magee, B Graham; E Graham, T McGlone, E Brady; N O'Connell (0-1), D O'Neill (0-2); J O'Connell (0-4, all frees), R Graham (0-1), F O'Neill; PJ O'Connell (0-2, 1 free), D Graham (0-2), CP Crossey.

Subs: C McDonnell for D Graham (49), O Neeson for R Graham (55), D Graham for E Brady (55).

REFEREE: Conal Roberts