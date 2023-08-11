Gaelic Games: Stakes are raised in the Antrim Football Championships

THE stakes are a little higher this weekend as the Antrim Football Championships’ groups enter the second round.

By Sunday evening, some teams may already be eliminated so although the knockout phase is yet to begin, there is already a do or die element in play.

That is the case in Group One of the Senior Championship where both Tír na nÓg and O’Donovan Rossa know they will need something from their games on Saturday evening to keep themselves alive.

Both lost their opening games and defeat for both again will settle their fate.

The Randalstown side face Cargin on the neutral turf of Portglenone, while Rossa meet St John’s at Hannahstown.

The defending champions were winners at Rossa in the opening round, while St John’s took care of business against Tír na nÓg, so should they both emerge, the only thing left to be settled will be who finishes top of the group.

It’s a little different in Group Two as Sunday’s game at Cargin between Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone is a match-up between teams who banked the points in round one, while Naomh Éanna and Ahoghill meet at Randalstown looking to get off the mark.

Sunday Stream! This weekend we are Live Streaming the Northern Switchgear SFC round 2 clash between @lamhdheargclg v @casementsgac 🏐🎥



2pm throw-in at Cargin. Sign up here now to watch the game: https://t.co/8rwY0Qkkvp pic.twitter.com/6b9ihfg7Og — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 9, 2023

The winner of the first game will be almost certainly be through to the last eight, while defeat in the other will leave the team still pointless facing the exit door.

Groups Three and Four contain three teams so will see teams make their Championship bow, having received a bye a fortnight ago.

Dunloy, who were last year’s Intermediate winners, are in Belfast to face St Gall’s who lost their opener against Aghagallon and will be eliminated should they lose again.

In Group Four, St Brigid’s host Moneyglass having opened with a win at Aghagallon and will know a point will be enough to see them through, while a win will see them secure top spot with St Ergnat’s entering the fray for the first time.

In Group One of the Intermediated Championship, it’s neutral territory for the games this weekend with first round winners Glenravel and St Paul’s meeting in Ballymena on Friday, the winner in a good place to advance, while at Sarsfield’s, Davitt’s meet Pearse’s with booth teams desperate for a win to remain in play.

The remaining group are made up of three teams.

In Two, St Patrick’s, Lisburn, enter the fray as they face an Ardoyne side that lost out in their opener against St Teresa’s, so the North Belfast men must avoid defeat to give themselves a chance of advancing.

Ballymena make their Group Three bow as they take on an Aldergrove side who were winners over St Comgall’s in their opener and know a point will be enough.

It’s an identical picture in Group Four for Sarsfield’s who defeated Glenavy a fortnight ago and host Gort na Móna who will be keen to get off to a good start.

Tickets are now available to purchase ahead of this weekends round 2️⃣ Football Championship fixtures 🏐



All games are TICKET ONLY and can be bought via the link:https://t.co/kCgstLdGE1 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 9, 2023

The Junior Championship consists of two groups of four with just one team eliminated in each, so there is still plenty to play for.

In Group One, Éire Óg and O’Donnell’s were first round winners and they will meet at St Agnes’ Woodlands home on Friday with the winners in pole position for top spot and the bye to the semi-finals.

The other game takes place on Saturday at O’Donnell’s with the Aggies and Laochra Loch Lao bidding to get off the mark to keep themselves in the hunt for the knockout phase.

Group Two will see the two first round winners face teams who are looking to get off the mark.

On Friday at Hightown, Wolfe Tone’s aim to et off the mark against St Malachy’s who will have high hoes of a second win to keep them in the hunt to go the direct route to the last four.

Similarly, on Saturday, Rasharkin will look to make it two from two in Dunloy against Ballycastle who are seeking their first points.



Weekend fixtures

(First team at home unless stated)

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One

Tír na nÓg v Cargin (Portglenone, Saturday, 7pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v St John’s (Hannahstown, Saturday, 7pm)



Group Two

Lámh Dhearg v Portglenone (Cargin, Sunday, 2pm)

Naomh Éanna v Ahoghill (Randalstown, Sunday, 2pm)



Group Three

St Gall’s v Dunloy (Saturday, 7pm)



Group Four

St Brigid’s v Moneyglass (Sunday, 2pm)



OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group One

Glenravel v St Paul’s (Ballymena, Friday, 7.30pm)

Pearse’s v Davitt’s (Sarsfield’s, Friday, 7.30pm)



Group Two

Ardoyne v St Patrick’s, Lisburn (Saturday, 5pm)



Group Three

Aldergrove v All Saints, Ballymena (Saturday, 5pm)



Group Four

Sarsfield’s v Gort na Móna (Saturday, 5pm)



Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

Group One

Éire Óg v O’Donnell’s (St Agnes’, Friday, 7.30pm)

Laochra Loch Lao v St Agnes’ (O’Donnell’s, Saturday, 5pm)



Group Two

Wolfe Tone’s v St Malachy’s (Naomh Éanna, Friday, 7.30pm)

Ballycastle v Rasharkin

(Dunloy, Saturday, 4pm)