Gaelic Games: Wolfe Tones hail success of open night for new players

Both of Antrim’s senior football managers, Andy McEntee and Emma Kelly were the guest coaches for an open night on Wednesday held by Wolfe Tones at The Valley.

The two county bosses put the Tones players through their paces with a taste of what intercounty players would expect at training.

Wolfe Tones PRO Tiarnán Millar said: “Ideally we’d be bringing kids through from our juvenile teams into our senior set-ups each year, but as a young club we haven’t yet bridged that gap. We’re about five years away from bringing players though that pathway.

“Our oldest juvenile players are in their early teens, which means we rely on external recruitment for our adult teams.”

Wolfe Tones fields adult teams in the all county football leagues in both the men’s and ladies’ codes. Juvenile numbers are really healthy as well, with a particularly engaged cohort of U10 and U8 girls.

Starting early has been a key aim for Wolfe Tones, with the Babymentals programme for U4s regularly attracting more than 20 children to each session.

Stephen McCourt, Wolfe Tones Chairperson said: “It’s been great to have Andy and Emma up here tonight.

"We’re very lucky to have two county managers who are keen to promote the club game as well as the county. We’re trying to build a long-term sustainable Gaelic games club here and the support we’ve received from both Antrim GAA and Antrim LGFA has been phenomenal.

“We’ve had a good mix of new players here tonight, and we hope to see more over the coming weeks and months. We’ve brought in people who are new to football and we’re really pleased to have welcomed a number of new players from communities that wouldn’t traditionally have been involved in Gaelic games of any description.

“Wolfe Tones now has over 300 members and we’re looking at further growth. We’ve been hampered by a lack of facilities. Tonight for example we’ve had to put more than 60 players on an 11-a-side soccer pitch, purely because of the lack of council facilities for Gaelic games.

“Hopefully that’ll change over the coming period, but it would be a real shame if we had to cut back on the opportunities we’re offering people to get involved in Gaelic games.”

Anyone looking to take up Gaelic games or get back involved is asked to contact Wolfe Tones through their social media or website WolfeTonesGAA.ie