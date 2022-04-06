Gaelscoil pupils learn about the history of City Cemetery with new book

GAELSCOIL na bhFál has launched an Irish language history of the Belfast City Cemetery.

Fresh from the publication a schoolbook on Belfast Celtic, teacher Seán Fennell has written a book focusing on some of the industrialists and ordinary workers buried in the cemetery and their contribution to the growth of the city.

The book will be used as a teaching resource, introducing pupils to the fascinating stories of the people who lived and died here.

Funded by Glór na Móna, the book was launched alongside historian and Belfast City Cemetery authority Tom Hartley, who accompanied children from both Gaelscoil na bhFál and Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh on a recent tour of the graveyard.

The schools looked at a number of broad themes including the history of both world wars, Belfast Celtic, and even our recent Troubles.

"This history represents Belfast history," Seán said.

"We wanted to make it child friendly. So we picked 20 people in the City Cemetery and 20 people in Milltown and looked at common themes between them. But the main point was to bring children to this outdoor classroom – take notes down, do headstone rubbings, take photographs, bring stuff back to school. They'll remember it forever.

"It's also about instilling a bit of pride in your own area, because we know there's a lot of vandalism and desecration in the cemetery. We're telling the children that it's a place for everybody, it's sacred place, it's a holy place, and you have to respect it."

Reflecting on the tour, Seán said: "The kids loved it because kids like being outdoors

"Those stories will stick in their heads better when they're in that setting. You can't do it for every single subject, but it helps with the 'World Around Us' theme, which involves history."