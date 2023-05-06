Tackling mental health with words and not pills

POETRY AND MENTAL HEALTH: The New Script for Mental Health group in Gairdín an Phobail on the Whiterock

A CAMPAIGN group calling for a new approach to tackling mental health have marked Ireland's Poetry Day by looking at powerful words as a prescription for positive healing.

New Script for Mental Health, aims to promote and facilitate conversations across society around what a better approach to mental health could look like, as well as making that collective vision a reality.

On Friday, the group held an event in Gairdín an Phobail beside Whiterock Leisure Centre to coincide with Ireland's Poetry Day and World Poetry Week.

New Script have been exploring new ways of addressing mental health difficulties in a therapeutic way, whether it be writing stories or poems.

Thanks to some work with local people, they came up with a travelling apothecary – a wooden-style cabinet with medicine bottles, containing a poem. People were invited to take a bottle, containing a poem, which was read out on the day.

Sara Boyce, from PPR explained: "New Script for Mental Health is a campaign for a different approach for mental health to the current one.

"The group have come up with a travelling apothecary. In each bottle, you will not find tablets or pills.

"You will find poems that have been selected that mean something that will give you what they need, such as stress.

"The poems are words strong enough to heal and help. We know that medication can help but often it cannot or isn’t enough on its own.

"In West Belfast, there has been an explosion of people using medication. We are losing counsellors out of GP practices and we cannot sit back and watch this happen.

"The people in the group have gone through difficulties and stresses, sadness and grief and things that help them are connection, community, compassion and choice."

Amongst those in attendance were mindfulness champion Frank Liddy, chef Paul Rankin and Paul Haller from the San Francisco Zen Centre.

Paul Haller said: "I am originally from the Lower Falls and am delighted to be back here supporting this initiative.

"I think it really captures the spirit and inspires us in a way that medical professionals cannot say. I think poetry can be part of people’s healing."