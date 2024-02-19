GALLERY: Hundreds take part in Palestine solidarity walk in West Belfast

HUNDREDS of people walked from the Falls Park to Andersonstown at the weekend in a show of solidarity for the people of Palestine.

The walk was organised by members of Andersonstown Social Club (PD) and took place on Saturday morning, walking from the Falls Park and finishing at the club.

Participants then listened to number of speeches at the Palestine Garden near the club – where hundreds of teddy bears have been gathered – with Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan one of the speakers.

All money raised will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity working for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.