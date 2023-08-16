GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Féile na hAbhann on Lagan walkway

SPIRITS were high at this year’s colourful Féile na hAbhann (Festival of the River) on Belfast’s Lagan walkway, despite the odd shower.

Thousands of people enjoyed an amazing feast of colour, music and flavours from around the world.

The annual festival is based around the River Lagan and forms part of a week of community events supported by Belfast City Council, Féile an Phobail and local groups.

Konrad Pawlaszek, Good Relations Officer from Lower Ormeau Resident's Action Group (LORAG) and one of the organisers of Féile na hAbhann, said: “Money we received from the Housing Executive enabled us to grow the cultural diversity element of the festival.

“It allowed us to add artists and acts from cultures all around the world living in Belfast and bring that culture to the festival.

“Festival of the River gives people the opportunity to engage, try something new, and develops key friendships and partnerships between established communities and newcomers.”