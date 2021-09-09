Generosity of Belfast public results in match funding from government for Trócaire appeal

TRÓCAIRE, the Irish overseas development charity, has announced that £2 million in extra funding has been approved by the UK government that will fund a vital life-changing programme in South Sudan.

The government had pledged earlier this year to match public donations in the North of Ireland to Trócaire’s Lenten Appeal, up to a maximum of £2 million.



The appeal, which ran from February to May, highlighted the challenges faced by people in South Sudan who have had to flee their homes because of years of conflict.



Siobhan Hanley, Trócaire’s Head of Region in Northern Ireland, said the result was amazing.

“We are absolutely overjoyed to get this news," she said. "Once again we asked the people of Belfast to stand in solidarity with those in the developing world and, despite everything going on here in relation to Covid-19, the public stepped up to the plate. The government would only match public donations and so this result is purely down to those individuals, parishioners, clergy and school communities that supported the appeal.



“To achieve the maximum amount of matched funds is incredible. The appeal has actually raised £4,988,000 to date including £2,000,000 of match funding from the UK government.

"These donations are vital for funding for our work all over the world in some of the world’s poorest countries. The extra £2 million we will receive from the government will be used specifically in South Sudan where thousands of people don’t have access to enough food because of decades of conflict and displacement compounded by climate change and gender-based violence.

"This funding will enable us to supply food and water, empower women, facilitate access to cultivated land and provide suitable crops and training on sustainable farming practices. This will help families to become self-sufficient without having to rely on aid."



And Siobhan added: “In Trócaire we never cease to be amazed and humbled by the generosity of people here at home.

"Last year Trócaire supported 2.7 million people in 25 countries. This would not have been possible without the support of people in Belfast.

"Awut and Ajak, the two women from South Sudan who were featured in the Lenten Appeal, represent those millions of people. Each one is a human life with a story to tell. Awut and Ajak lost their homes and husbands to the war in South Sudan and are now supporting each other to rebuild their families lives. They are the perfect example of what can be achieved if we work together.”