Ahead of today's World Cup clash: Geo-blocking of Ireland games 'unacceptable'

SOCCER: Ireland's Louise Quinn attacks the ball against Australia's Clare Hunt. Vewers in the North were geo-blocked from watching the game on RTÉ INPHO/Ryan Byrne

THE geo-blocking of Irish international soccer games – including the current matches in the Women's World Cup – have been branded as unacceptable and offensive.

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile, the party's leader in the Seanad, has hit out against the continued blocking of sport which has left many viewers in the North having to find alternative ways to view the national football team as well as other sports being broadcast on RTÉ.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile has frequently lambasted the fact that viewers in the North are blocked from viewing sports on RTÉ due to the broadcasting rights being owned by different broadcasting companies on both sides of the border.

Speaking on the issue Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said: “The ongoing geo-blocking of Ireland football games, and other sporting events, for viewers in the North is a matter of deep frustration, upset and offence.

“It’s unacceptable that people in the North wishing to get behind the Ireland women’s team in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup were blocked from watching it."

I believe the geo-blocking of important sporting events, preventing audiences in the North from watching, should stop.



I believe media outlets should end the amputation of the Six Counties from graphics/maps supposedly depicting Ireland.https://t.co/sGYigDNyqo @sinnfeinireland pic.twitter.com/RZYwpaJHMM — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) April 26, 2022

A longtime campaigner on the issue, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile also raised the issue in the Seanad, telling the FAI: “In parts of the North where I’m from, where Mark Sykes is from, where James McClean is from you cannot access Irish sports because many of these games are behind the paywall for which Sky has the rights to show those games in that part of Ireland.

“My concern is we are now in the Women’s World Cup and people in the North of Ireland will not get to see the Irish Women’s soccer team because it is behind a paywall.

“Is it not essential that when selling the broadcasting rights that the island of Ireland is treated as one broadcasting unit to ensure that we can view all of the games universally via RTÉ?”