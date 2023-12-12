Gerry Carroll meets with Palestinian University reps over Israeli war on Gaza

WEST Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has met with representatives of Al-Quds University's Community Action Centre for an urgent briefing on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

It was the first in a series of briefings of political parties in the North, where elected representatives are being asked by legal advocates to help address the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“The Palestinian people are calling for clear commitments from the international community to halt the genocide in Gaza,” Gerry Carroll MLA said.

"People Before Profit reaffirms the demand for a ceasefire, for the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and for the safe return of all displaced persons.

“We share the view of the legal experts at the Community Action Centre that there should be clear sanctions against apartheid Israel, including the ending of all diplomatic and military aid by western governments.

“The war criminals at the head of the Israeli state also need to face prosecution through the International Criminal Court. Those responsible for the genocide in Gaza must be held responsible for their crimes.

“I thank Al-Quds Univerity’s Community Action Centre for today’s briefing, particularly for their efforts in highlighting the extent of the tragedy in Gaza."

Al-Quds University is a public Palestinian university with its main campus in Abu Dis and additional campuses in al-Bireh, Hebron and Jerusalem.