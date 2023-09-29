Girdwood artwork marks International Day of Peace

UNVEILED: Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy and Belfast Exposed CEO Deirdre Robb unveil a new public artwork at Girdwood Community Hub to commemorate International Day of Peace 2023

NEW public artwork has been unveiled at Girdwood Community Hub on the Antrim Road.

Working in collaboration with Belfast City Council, Girdwood Community Forum, residents from Lower Oldpark Community Association, Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum, Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird Community group and participants from The IMAGINE Project, this artwork has captured personal interpretations of peace through the lens of photography.

During the project, participants engaged in a series of workshops, delving into images sourced from Belfast Exposed's archives, captured snapshots of the Girdwood environment, and crafting a collection of statements centred around the theme of peace.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “This artwork powerfully symbolises Girdwood residents’ collective vision of a harmonious future. And it serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring commitment to peace and reconciliation that lies at the heart of Girdwood's inception.

“Community, friendship, unity, collaboration, and reflection emerged as pivotal concepts from the creative process in the workshops led by Belfast Exposed. Those statements, coupled with accompanying imagery, served as the essence and inspiration behind this impactful artwork.

"I’d encourage people to come, experience it, and take some time out to reflect on the city they want to live in.

"We can all play an important part in making Belfast a more peaceful, harmonious, and inclusive place to live – and that vision has shaped our community plan, The Belfast Agenda.”

Deirdre Robb, CEO of Belfast Exposed added: “At Belfast Exposed, we firmly believe that photography is an inclusive medium that fosters creativity and critical thinking, while driving and documenting societal change. Art possesses the unique capacity to spark dialogue around complex and challenging issues.

“Our work at Belfast Exposed champions diversity and endeavours to address inequities through artistic expression. Through our collaborations with various partners and the communities they represent, we aim to forge deeper connections.

"This partnership, in particular, will leave a lasting legacy, as it showcases how communities can harmoniously work together and convey their own message of peace and reconciliation.”