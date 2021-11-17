Girdwood conference hears partnership is key to removal of peace barriers

THE International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has welcomed the commitment of Executive Ministers, community representatives and statutory partners for the removal of peace barriers.

First Minister Paul Givan, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Justice Minister Naomi Long addressed a conference at Girdwood Community Hub in North Belfast, which examined the need for continued collaboration in delivering a long-term solution to the removal of peace barriers in the North.

Whilst there has been continued progress in strengthening relationships between interface communities and a willingness for progress on removing barriers that have divided them for, in some cases, more than fifty years, there is a real need for a coordinated long-term plan, which includes appropriate after care packages.

Paddy Harte, IFI Chairman said: “The IFI, through our Peace Barriers Programme, has been delivering a range of initiatives within and between interface communities to support residents reach a position where they feel it is safe and appropriate to proceed with the removal of peace barriers in their area.

“It is well documented that communities living in the shadows of peace barriers suffer from multiple and overlapping issues in relation to socio-economic disadvantage, educational under-attainment, access to services, and poorer levels of mental and physical health and well-being.

“It is vital that any programme of removal takes these factors into consideration and a major part of this is the delivery of regeneration opportunities alongside a tailored aftercare package that gives confidence to these communities that they will be supported before, during and after the process of removing barriers in their area.

“We welcome the commitment from both the First Minister and deputy First Minister as well as Justice Minister Naomi Long in their acknowledgement that deeper collaboration and partnership is vital if we are to succeed in delivering real change for communities who have been impacted by peace barriers for too long.

“It is vital that the growing frustration and lack of trust and confidence in the overall process is addressed, supporting those communities that are deeply affected by the mental and physical barriers peace barriers can bring”.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “Peace barriers not only physically constrain day-to-day lives, they also limit the hopes, ambitions and life chances of the families and children who grow up in their shadow.

“Their removal requires a deep understanding of the complex of issues at play. The Executive’s good relations strategy is all about collaboration and ensuring that the views of those most impacted are listened to and acted upon.”

Speaking on behalf of deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The Executive is absolutely committed to bringing about a shared, equal and tolerant community for all our people. Our vision for a truly united society has no place, and no need, for barriers.

“We want to work in partnership with communities to create the conditions for the removal of all interface barriers in the right way. That means hearing and acting on the voices of those who are at the heart of this issue; and advancing positive transformation to bring hope to local people.”

Justice Minister, Naomi Long added: “Over recent years, a number of Department of Justice owned interface structures - that were once essential for the preservation of peace and the maintenance of order – have been removed. This has happened because local people have made the decision that they no longer want to live in the shadow of an interface structure.

“Often, such decisions are a reflection that interface violence is no longer the feature of life that it once was, or that community relations have improved to the point that no one feels threatened by such change.

“I applaud the leadership shown by local people who live close to interfaces.

“My Department will continue to work with local residents, the IFI, community and elected representatives towards the further reduction and removal of interface structures, wherever there is an appetite for such change.”