Resurfacing scheme taking pace in upper Glen Road

CLOSURE: The work will affect the stretch between Suffolk Road and Glenside Road

A CARRIAGEWAY and footway resurfacing scheme on the upper Glen Road in West Belfast is to bring weekday road closures for an expected three months.

The resurfacing scheme, which stretches between Suffolk Road to Glenside Road began on Monday.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works until April 2024 between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

During these times a diversionary route will be in place via Hannahstown Hill–Upper Springfield Road-Hannahstown Road–Rock Road–Mullaghglass Road and vice-versa. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The work will be completed by April 12, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said: "The carriageway and footway will be resurfaced and this will be welcomed by all who regularly use that stretch of the road.

"It will improve conditions for pedestrians and drivers alike.

"These works always cause disruption I would ask residents and road users to work with us and any issues that may arise contact us on 02890 808 404."