Expect delays as roadworks start on Glen Road from Monday

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays on the Glen Road for the next two weeks as work gets underway to reduce the speed limit at St Teresa’s Primary School and St Oliver Plunkett Primary School to 20 miles per hour.



The roadworks which are being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure are due to get underway on Monday 14 March and last until Friday 25 March.



Lane closures will be in place between Hannahstown Hill and Shaws Road where motorists can expect delays of over 15 minutes and also between Caffery Avenue and Glenhill Park where it is anticipated that there will be delays of between 5 and 15 minutes.



The lane closures will operate daily between 9:30am and 4:30pm.



These roadworks form part of an £85,000 investment by the Department for Infrastructure as part of the Road Safety (Safe Travel) Grant Scheme which includes the introduction of 20mph speed limits at schools, road improvement schemes and support for local groups.