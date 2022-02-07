Stewartstown Road congestion hampering exit from Glengoland

SINN Féin Councillor Danny Baker has hit out at the response from the Department for Infrastructure following what he described as a “disappointing meeting” regarding the concerns of residents living in Glengoland.



Residents have highlighted the difficulty they face exiting towards the Michael Ferguson roundabout due to congestion and the level of traffic on the Stewartstown Road throughout the day.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Baker said: “DFI are telling residents to use the bottom entrance because it has a better line of sight. It is almost impossible for residents to cross on to the right hand side on any given part of the day whether it is congested in the mornings or when traffic is flowing more freely.



“Residents have raised concerns about the difficulty to cross the lanes safely and the only other option is to turn left, then come back up via Black’s Road. There has to be a solution and regardless of what the cost will be, it needs to be implemented. Otherwise we are going to see a situation where someone is wiped out trying to get across.



Cllr Baker said that the population of the Colin area is growing each year and that the infrastructure needs to be developed to meet that.



“A sizeable number of the population of Lisburn North are originally from West Belfast and use the Stewartstown Road on a daily basis. That is making this stretch of road extremely busy,” he continued.



“In my opinion there is a reluctance from the Department to look at this issue and make the road safe for residents. This isn’t over and I will continue to lobby and push for a solution. However, the residents and myself are not the professionals. We are not civil engineers and that is why we have asked the Department to find the solution.



“Saying that there is nothing that can be done won’t be accepted by myself and it certainly won’t be accepted by the residents.”



A Department for Infrastructure spokesman said: “A meeting took place on Monday 24 January 2022 attended by officials, residents and an elected representative. A number of issues were raised which officials are currently considering.”