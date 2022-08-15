Progress made on Glengormley junction safety improvements

WELCOME PROGRESS: North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett and councillor Alison Bennington at the junction in Glengormley on the Antrim Road

PROGRESS on improving safety and traffic flow at a busy North Belfast junction has been welcomed by local representatives.

DUP representatives Phillip Brett MLA and councillor Alison Bennington have been campaigning alongside local residents for improved traffic flow and safety at the busy Glenwell Road Junction on the Antrim Road in Glengormley.

They are calling for an installation of a right-turn lane at the junction, which is home to busy food outlets McDonalds and Tim Hortons.

“We have been campaigning alongside local residents for some considerable time to improve safety and traffic flow at the busy Glenwell Road junction in Glengormley," said the DUP representatives.

"The Minister has recently responded to state work in relation to the proposed alterations to the existing junction at Glenwell Road, Antrim Road and Church Way is currently at design stage.

"This is welcome progress in our campaign to deliver much-needed improvements to this junction and we commend the work of local residents in helping us to ensure pressure has been kept on the Department.

"We want to see work begin as soon as possible, including the installation of a right-turn lane in this area.

"We will continue to work in partnership with the local community to deliver these important improvements and improve the traffic situation in Glengormley.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: "Work in relation to the proposed alterations to the existing signalised junction at Glenwell Road, Antrim Road and Church Way, Glengormley is currently at design stage.

"Upon completion of this work and when the final design has been agreed, officials should then be in a position to provide details of the alterations being implemented."