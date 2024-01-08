Glengormley schoolboy scoops top prize as his eco-hero saves the day

ECO WINNER: St Bernard’s pupil Bobby Doherty with his parents after winning £500 for his school in an eco-competition

A GLENGORMLEY schoolboy has scooped a prize in a competition to design a Day in the Life of an Eco-hero or Eco-villain.

Bobby Doherty, a P3 pupil at St Bernard's Primary School, received an eco-laptop and £500 for his school to use towards an eco-project.

The annual eco-competition is organised by the Housing Executive in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Eco-Schools NI and was open to all primary and post primary schools.

Emma Stubbs, Housing Executive Assistant Director, Regional Services, said: “The eco-hero, eco villain competition is part of the Northern Ireland Schools Energy Efficiency Programme – and we are delighted with the results.

“We asked everyone who entered to look at four key topics: water, renewables versus fossil fuels, climate action and global perspectives.

“Most young people care deeply about environmental issues and want to make a positive change in the environment around them. This competition provides an ideal way for fostering awareness in the entire school.

“The real reward is that the participants can help to shape the future world that they will inhabit.”

Sinead Murray, Environmental Education Coordinator, Eco-schools NI, added: “We are delighted to have the Housing Executive as our Energy Topic Sponsor this year again. It has been very exciting to see the children’s vision of climate heroes and villains.

“This is an excellent educational project to help children understand climate change and what can be done to combat it.”