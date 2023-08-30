Glengormley woman scoops Entrepreneur of Year awards with unique business idea

A GLENGORMLEY woman has won an Inspirational Entrepreneur Award for her unique business idea.

While studying for her degree in Psychology, Caoimhe Fuller (35) worked part-time as a cleaner in a care home.

After graduating, she set up her own cleaning company, 'C No Dirt Cleaning Services'.

Within two years, Caoimhe expanded to a team of 7 staff who work across over 70 houses, five B&B's, seven offices and warehouses each week.

Her latest venture The Click and Slide - a fashionable e-cig holder for the back of your phone, made out of recycled materials, comes in a range of different colours and simply sticks to the back of your phone.

Earlier this month, Caoimhe was recognised with an 'Inspirational Entrepreneur of the Year' award through the Local Women's Magazine.

"I started my cleaning business just under two years ago and beforehand was working part time as a cleaner in a care home while studying for my degree in psychology," she explained.

"I am honoured to have won this award as not only am I a single mum I was a teen mum as well and I have come so far."