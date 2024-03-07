Glentoran manager Feeney backs Casement Park redevelopment

SUPPORT for the Casement Park redevelopment in West Belfast has come from the East of the city.



Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has said that “the development has got to happen”.



The former Northern Ireland international was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after a row erupted this week over the lack of neutral venues for the Irish Cup semi-final between Glentoran and Linfield. Glentoran were adamant that they didn’t want the game to be played at Linfield’s Windsor Park. On Wednesday it was decided that the last four game would be played at The Oval, the home of Glentoran.



However, the Glens boss now believes that future Glens-Blues cup games which need a neutral venue should be played at the GAA’s new Casement Park. The venue is in line to host matches during Euro 2028, however, there is still uncertainty over the cost of the project.



“The situation is a symptom of us not having a suitable neutral venue for football when it comes to a game like this,” said Feeney. “I know a lot of people are against Casement Park, but if we want to move forward it should be built.

“It’s a prime example here, we’ve two of the biggest clubs in the country in a semi-final and if there was another stadium where it could be held then it would be there. No questions about it.

Fun and laughter at St Paul's GAC but questions remain over Casement https://t.co/BtIFPbM706 via @ATownNews — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 7, 2024

“Moving forward, I think the development has got to happen.

“People will probably criticise me for saying it, but if we want to move forward I think it would be a great option. It’s something that needs to be seriously looked at and considered and if they can get across the table and get it done it would be positive — although I know money does come into it.”